NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + TKO Group's Professional Bull Riders To Ring Bell at NYSE

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

Jan 09, 2026, 08:55 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 9th

  • Equities traded little changed before the December jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists expect 73K jobs added and unemployment dipping to 4.5%.
  • Tune into NYSE Live on the NYSE TV app to hear Will Goodwin share details on the exclusive partnership celebrating the U.S.'s 250th birthday.
  • At 9:30, watch Professional Bull Riders—part of NYSE-listed TKO—ring the Opening Bell ahead of their Madison Square Garden event. Plus, CEO Sean Gleason joins us for an exclusive interview.

Opening Bell
Professional Bull Riders highlights PBR Monster Energy Buck Off at the Garden 

Closing Bell
NCR Voyix celebrates 100-year anniversary of its founding company's Initial Public Offering

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

