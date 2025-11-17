NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Traders See 55% Chance Fed Holds Rates Steady

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 17th

  • Markets ended last week mixed, with the S&P 500 posting modest gains despite Thursday's pullback. Investors spent the week recalibrating expectations around future Fed rate cuts.
  • Fed minutes from the October meeting drop Wednesday, potentially offering clues about a December rate move. Traders now see a 45% chance of a 25bps cut, down sharply from over 95% a month ago.
  • NVIDIA reports Wednesday, while NYSE-listed companies including Home Depot and Lowe's offer insight into consumer strength. Plus, the delayed September jobs report arrives Thursday following the government's reopening.

Opening Bell
 Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) celebrates its 90th anniversary of founding

Closing Bell
 Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) celebrates its 30th anniversary of listing

