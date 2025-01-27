NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR JANUARY 27th

S&P 500 aims for third straight week of gains

Investors anticipate the Fed's first meeting of 2025, expecting unchanged rates

Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and Tesla to announce Q4 earnings results

