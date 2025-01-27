NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR JANUARY 27th

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
27 Jan, 2025, 21:57 CST
NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) offers a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 27th
- S&P 500 aims for third straight week of gains
- Investors anticipate the Fed's first meeting of 2025, expecting unchanged rates
- Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and Tesla to announce Q4 earnings results
New York Stock Exchange
