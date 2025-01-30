NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR JANUARY 30th

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Jan 30, 2025, 08:55 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 30th
- Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged on Wednesday
- Mixed earnings reports for Meta, Microsoft, and Tesla
- Apple set to report earnings after close today
Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET
