NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 31st

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR JANUARY 31st

January trading ends with stocks set to finish higher

DJIA is up 5.5% and the S&P 500 is up 3.2% in January

Apple shares rise after better than expected results

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange