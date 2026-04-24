NYSE Content Update: AI Company Vast Data Announces $30 Billion Valuation

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on April 24th

Contango Silver & Gold Execs to join NYSE Live. Speed Speed Neuberger Berman ETF at the NYSE on April 23rd

Equities are up Friday morning after President Trump announced a three-week ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

Shares of NYSX component Texas Instruments rose by 19% Thursday following earnings and an analyst upgrade, clinching its best day since 2000.

Vast Data's Founder and CEO Renen Hallak will join NYSE Live to discuss the company's $1 billion Series F, with Nvidia among participants.

Contango Silver & Gold (NYSE American: CTGO) executives will join NYSE Live after the Opening Bell to reveal what's next following its recent merger.

Opening Bell

Contango Silver & Gold (NYSE American: CTGO) celebrates its recent merger

Closing Bell

Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE) celebrates its next chapter of growth

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange