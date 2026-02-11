NYSE Content Update: Brazilian Fintech AGI to Open for Trade

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 11th

Brazilian fintech AGI to debut on NYSE
Boyd Group Services Rang Tuesday's Opening Bell
  • Markets are higher this morning as the DOW is coming off a third straight session closing above 50,000 and traders await the delayed January Jobs Report.
  • Brazilian Fintech AGI (NYSE: AGBK) is celebrating its IPO this morning after raising $240 million.
  • Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) will celebrate its 30th anniversary by ringing the closing bell, with CFO Mark Scheiwer joining NYSE Live and Chief Gardening Officer Martha Stewart on-site as well.

Opening Bell
Brazilian Fintech AGI (NYSE: AGBK) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) marks 30 years on the NYSE

