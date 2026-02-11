NYSE Content Update: Brazilian Fintech AGI to Open for Trade

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 11th

Brazilian fintech AGI to debut on NYSE Speed Speed Boyd Group Services Rang Tuesday's Opening Bell

Markets are higher this morning as the DOW is coming off a third straight session closing above 50,000 and traders await the delayed January Jobs Report.

Brazilian Fintech AGI (NYSE: AGBK) is celebrating its IPO this morning after raising $240 million.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) will celebrate its 30th anniversary by ringing the closing bell, with CFO Mark Scheiwer joining NYSE Live and Chief Gardening Officer Martha Stewart on-site as well.

Opening Bell

Brazilian Fintech AGI (NYSE: AGBK) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) marks 30 years on the NYSE

