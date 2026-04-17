NYSE Content Update: Defense Tech Company AEVEX to Make Its Public Debut

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

Apr 17, 2026, 08:55 ET

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on April 17th

Continue Reading
PICI CEO on new partnership to fight cancer
PICI CEO on new partnership to fight cancer
Morgan Stanley at the NYSE on April 16th
Morgan Stanley at the NYSE on April 16th

  • Markets are up Friday morning after President Trump said late Thursday that the conflict in Iran "should be ending pretty soon."
  • Aevex (NYSE: AVEX) CEO Roger Wells will join NYSE Live this morning to discuss its strategy as the firm prepares to begin trading on the NYSE.
  • Shares of Madison Air (NYSE: MAIR) popped by more than 17% in its first day of trading on the NYSE Thursday.
  • Parker Institute of Cancer Immunotherapy CEO Karen Knudsen will join NYSE Live to elaborate on its collaboration with the Cancer Vaccine Coalition.

Opening Bell
Aevex (NYSE: AVEX) celebrates its IPO and NYSE debut

Closing Bell
Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) marks its 65th anniversary of listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

NYSE Content Update: Madison Air Raises More than $2.2 Billion in its IPO

NYSE Content Update: Madison Air Raises More than $2.2 Billion in its IPO

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
NYSE Content Update: Viking Marks Two-Year Anniversary Since Going Public

NYSE Content Update: Viking Marks Two-Year Anniversary Since Going Public

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

News Releases in Similar Topics