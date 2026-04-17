NYSE Content Update: Defense Tech Company AEVEX to Make Its Public Debut

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New York Stock Exchange

17 Apr, 2026, 21:42 CST

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on April 17th

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  • Markets are up Friday morning after President Trump said late Thursday that the conflict in Iran "should be ending pretty soon."
  • Aevex (NYSE: AVEX) CEO Roger Wells will join NYSE Live this morning to discuss its strategy as the firm prepares to begin trading on the NYSE.
  • Shares of Madison Air (NYSE: MAIR) popped by more than 17% in its first day of trading on the NYSE Thursday.
  • Parker Institute of Cancer Immunotherapy CEO Karen Knudsen will join NYSE Live to elaborate on its collaboration with the Cancer Vaccine Coalition.

Opening Bell
Aevex (NYSE: AVEX) celebrates its IPO and NYSE debut

Closing Bell
Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) marks its 65th anniversary of listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

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