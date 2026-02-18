NYSE Content Update: ICE Chat Connects with Crypto Platform Kraken to Up Access

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

Feb 18, 2026, 08:55 ET

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 18th

ICE Chat can directly reach Kraken's OTC desk.
ICE Chat can directly reach Kraken's OTC desk.
USA TODAY Chairman Mike Reed rings the NYSE bell.
USA TODAY Chairman Mike Reed rings the NYSE bell.

  • Equities are fractionally higher in extended trading hours Wednesday morning as Wall Street awaits January FOMC minutes at 2 p.m. Eastern.
  • Intercontinental Exchange's (NYSE: ICE) ICE Chat integrates with cryptocurrency platform Kraken to expand institutional OTC communication.
  • Shares of quantum company Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ) rose 14% to close at $15.59 in their NYSE trading debut on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.
  • Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) marks 100 straight years of paying a quarterly cash dividend to its shareholders.

Opening Bell
Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ) celebrates its listing on the New York Stock Exchange

Closing Bell
Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) celebrates 100 years of dividend payouts

