NYSE Content Update: NYSE Partner Reindustrialize Kicks Off Summit from Detroit

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Jun 16, 2026, 08:55 ET
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 16th
- The Dow aims to build off a fresh record after President Trump said the U.S. and Iran agreed to a deal over the weekend.
- Reindustrialize Co-founder Austin Bishop will join NYSE Live to take viewers through how this week's Summit will achieve the mission of revitalizing America's industrial strength.
- OpenLoop rolls out its Launchpad solution:
- The company says the offering will enable brands to build fully compliant virtual care platforms in just 24 hours.
- C-founder and CEO John Lensing will join NYSE Live to explain how it addresses a 'missing piece' in the healthcare sector.
Opening Bell
PSE&G (NYSE: PEG) recognizes more than 120 years of delivering safe and reliable energy
Closing Bell
Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) celebrates its 25th anniversary of listing
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
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