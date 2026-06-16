NYSE Content Update: NYSE Partner Reindustrialize Kicks Off Summit from Detroit

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 16th

OpenLoop rolls out Launchpad offering Speed Speed CGI at the NYSE on June 15th

The Dow aims to build off a fresh record after President Trump said the U.S. and Iran agreed to a deal over the weekend.

Reindustrialize Co-founder Austin Bishop will join NYSE Live to take viewers through how this week's Summit will achieve the mission of revitalizing America's industrial strength.

OpenLoop rolls out its Launchpad solution: The company says the offering will enable brands to build fully compliant virtual care platforms in just 24 hours. C-founder and CEO John Lensing will join NYSE Live to explain how it addresses a 'missing piece' in the healthcare sector.



Opening Bell

PSE&G (NYSE: PEG) recognizes more than 120 years of delivering safe and reliable energy

Closing Bell

Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) celebrates its 25th anniversary of listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange