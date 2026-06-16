NYSE Content Update: NYSE Partner Reindustrialize Kicks Off Summit from Detroit

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New York Stock Exchange

16 Jun, 2026, 21:41 CST

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 16th

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OpenLoop rolls out Launchpad offering
OpenLoop rolls out Launchpad offering
CGI at the NYSE on June 15th
CGI at the NYSE on June 15th

  • The Dow aims to build off a fresh record after President Trump said the U.S. and Iran agreed to a deal over the weekend.
  • Reindustrialize Co-founder Austin Bishop will join NYSE Live to take viewers through how this week's Summit will achieve the mission of revitalizing America's industrial strength.
  • OpenLoop rolls out its Launchpad solution:
    • The company says the offering will enable brands to build fully compliant virtual care platforms in just 24 hours.
    • C-founder and CEO John Lensing will join NYSE Live to explain how it addresses a 'missing piece' in the healthcare sector.

Opening Bell
PSE&G (NYSE: PEG) recognizes more than 120 years of delivering safe and reliable energy

Closing Bell
Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) celebrates its 25th anniversary of listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

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