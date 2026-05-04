NYSE Content Update: Stocktwits Cashtag Awards Takes Place at NYSE Today

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New York Stock Exchange

May 04, 2026, 08:55 ET

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on May 4th

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The ETF CRTR Creator Event to kick off at NYSE.
The ETF CRTR Creator Event to kick off at NYSE.
Artemis II astronauts at the NYSE on May 1st
Artemis II astronauts at the NYSE on May 1st

  • Stocks are down Monday morning after President Trump announced over the weekend that 'Project Freedom' would get underway in the Strait of Hormuz today.
  • The Stocktwits Cashtag Awards will be in the spotlight at the NYSE this evening, honoring innovators in finance.
  • The ETF CRTR Economy, which aims to drive awareness of the NYSE's ETF issuers with the next generation of investors, will occur today.
  • Mastercard (NYSE: MA) executive Ginger Siegel will join NYSE Live to set the scene for the company's latest initiative to help small businesses across North America.

Opening Bell
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) celebrates its 25th consecutive year of dividend increases.

Closing Bell
J.P. Morgan Asset Management celebrates our leading active fixed income ETFs

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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