NYSE Content Update: United States Antimony Corp. Rings Bell to Mark its Listing

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Mar 11, 2026, 08:55 ET
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 11th
- Equities remain choppy as the conflict in the Middle East continues and the International Energy Agency is proposing the biggest-in-history release of emergency oil reserves.
- Inc. unveiled its 2026 Female Founders 500 list yesterday, honoring dynamic women business leaders.
- Entrepreneurs First announced earlier that it raised $200 million to support the next generation of builders, with contributions from investors including Reid Hoffman and Eric Schmidt.
- U.S. Antimony (NYSE: UAMY) Chairman and CEO Gary Evans will join NYSE Live this morning to explain the company's critical role in defense applications.
Opening Bell
U.S. Antimony (NYSE: UAMY) celebrates its uplisting to the NYSE
Closing Bell
Costamare Bulkers (NYSE: CMDB) celebrates its 2025 spin-off
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
Share this article