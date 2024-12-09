NYSE: ELAN Lawsuit Alert: Investors who lost money with Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is currently pending for certain investors in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN).

Long-Term investors who purchased shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) prior to November 2023 and continue to hold any of thoseNYSE: ELAN shares also have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On June 27, 2024, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated announced "updates to the expected U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval timelines for Zenrelia and Credelio Quattro." The press release stated that Zenrelia is expected to receive FDA approval in the third quarter of 2024, leading to a potential commercial launch in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company had previously set a launch timeline for the third quarter of 2024. The press release also stated that Credelio Quattro is expected to receive FDA approval in the fourth quarter of 2024, while the Company had previously set an approval timeline for the third quarter of 2024.

On October 07, 2024, an investor inNYSE: ELAN shares filed a lawsuit against Elanco Animal Health Incorporated over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Zenrelia was less safe than the Company had led investors to believe, that Elanco was unlikely to meet its own previously issued timeline for the U.S. approval and commercial launch of both Zenrelia and Credelio Quattro, that accordingly, the Company's business and/or financial prospects were overstated, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

