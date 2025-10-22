NYSE: FLR DEADLINE REMINDER: Berger Montague Reminds Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) Investors of Important Class Action Lawsuit Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) ("FLR" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired shares during the period from February 18, 2025 through July 31, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired FLR securities during the Class Period may, no later than November 14, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

FLR, headquartered in Irving, Texas, provides engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as project management services worldwide. Its Urban Solutions segment is the largest revenue driver of three segments.

The lawsuit concerns whether the Company and certain executives misled investors about the Company's financial guidance and undisclosed risks tied to major infrastructure projects. FLR allegedly failed to disclose escalating costs on its Gordie Howe, I-635/LBJ, and I-35 projects, driven by subcontractor design errors, material price increases, and scheduling delays. The Company is also alleged to have understated the negative impact of reduced client capital spending and broader economic uncertainty.

In February 2025, FLR projected full-year 2025 guidance for adjusted EPS of $2.25 to $2.75 and EBITDA of $575 million to $675 million. The Company reaffirmed this guidance in May 2025.

On August 1, 2025, FLR disclosed disappointing second-quarter results: non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 (a 23% miss vs. consensus) and revenue of $3.98 billion—falling short by $570 million and down 5.9% year-over-year. The Company sharply lowered its FY 2025 outlook and cited project delays and reduced client awards. CEO James R. Breuer confirmed during an earnings call that the Gordie Howe, I-635/LBJ, and I-35 projects were to blame. Following the news, FLR's stock price dropped $15.35, or 27.04%, closing at $41.42.

