Investors who lost money with Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX).

Investors who purchased shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) prior to October 30, 2025 and continue to hold any of thoseNYSE: RBLX shares have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On May 29, 2026, aNYSE: RBLX investor filed a lawsuit over alleged securities laws violations by Roblox Corporation. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Roblox' bookings growth expectations and the overall anticipated impact from the age verification rollout while also minimizing risks associated with the rollout and its potential knock-on effects, that Roblox misled investors when discussing tailwinds resulting from the age verification process while continuing to be "enormously bullish" on their tech rollouts as well as claiming to be able to "rely on [their] tremendous organic growth", and that Roblox relied far too heavily on viral events to drive growth and failed to communicate to investors the potential knock-on impacts of the age verification rollout, including how it could impact the platform's ratings, engagement, and overall public perception.

Those who purchased Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.