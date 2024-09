NYSE: SMG Lawsuit against Directors filed - Investors in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed by aNYSE: SMG investor against certain directors of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company.

Investors who purchased shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) prior to November 2021 and continue to hold any of thoseNYSE: SMG shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

In June 2024, a lawsuit was filed against The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants repeatedly assured investors that the Company's inventory levels were appropriate, while attributing strong sales to "selling through high-cost inventory," which resulted in "peak selling" and "record" shipments, that the Defendants repeatedly assuaged investors' concerns about the Company's debt, stating that they were "optimistic we will remain within the bounds of our bank covenants" and "[did] not see leverage compliance issues going forward".

Then in July 2024, aNYSE: SMG investor filed a lawsuit against certain Scotts Miracle-Gro directors over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties. That plaintiff claims that certain executives of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company caused the company to "flood its sales networks with inventory" after overcorrecting for a previous product shortage, and that they allegedly did not disclose this situation to investors until significant damage was done.

Those who purchased shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company and currently hold anyNYSE: SMG shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

