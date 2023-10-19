Nystrom & Associates Bolsters Leadership Team Through Strategic Hire of New Chief Operations Officer

Nystrom & Associates

19 Oct, 2023, 15:07 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nystrom & Associates ("Nystrom") today announced the appointment of Douglas Foote as the organization's new Chief Operations Officer. Foote will be stepping into the role following the July promotion of Anh Kremer to Chief Strategy & Development officer, and will lead the company's operations, alongside the Vice President of Medical Services.

"As the demand for mental healthcare grows, it's vital to have a strong leadership team as we continue to expand access to behavioral health services," said Mark Peterson, CEO of Nystrom. "Doug's passion for behavioral health and many years of healthcare leadership make him perfectly suited to this role." 

Foote joins Nystrom with over twenty years of healthcare leadership experience. Most recently, he served as the Chief Operating Officer for The Emily Program and Veritas, part of Accanto Health, overseeing 19 eating disorder treatment centers across seven states. Before that, Foote was the Chief Operating Officer at Community Health Services of America.

"I am incredibly excited and humbled to join Nystrom & Associates and begin working alongside the rest of the leadership team," said Foote. "I greatly admire the organization's commitment to patients, and it's mission of empowering people to be the best versions of themselves. It resonates with me personally."

The past several years has been one of significant growth for Nystrom, with the organization expanding to 59 locations, with new locations in North Dakota, Wisconsin, and Missouri. Most recently, Nystrom opened new clinics in East Grand Forks, MN, and Greenfield, WI, with additional Wisconsin clinics opening in early winter 2023.

About Nystrom & Associates
Nystrom & Associates is a group of professional care providers from the fields of psychiatry, psychology, clinical social work, marriage and family therapy, substance use treatment, and nursing. With 1,800 employees in 59 locations in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Missouri, and North Dakota, Nystrom provides care to individuals and families struggling with personal, emotional, marital, or psychological problems. Nystrom also offers tele-behavioral health and substance use services: www.nystromcounseling.com.

News Releases in Similar Topics

