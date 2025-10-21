Nystrom & Associates Brands Unite Under New Name: Sagent Behavioral Health

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks an important step forward for one of the Midwest's largest behavioral health providers. Nystrom & Associates, which also owns Ellie Mental Health in Minnesota, LifeWorks and Psychiatric Associates in Iowa, Sandhill Counseling and Consultation in Missouri, and Vantage Point in Wisconsin, are coming together under the name Sagent Behavioral Health – combining trusted care providers under one name to create a stronger, more connected network of services.

"We celebrate the legacy these brands have built over the past 30 years. The organization has grown tremendously and made an important impact in our communities," said Mark Peterson, Sagent Behavioral Health CEO.

"Bringing these respected companies together under one united brand helps us break down barriers, expand access to care across the region, and provide a stronger voice to advocate for patients and clinicians," Peterson said.

With 84 locations plus telehealth and more than 1,600 clinicians providing 1.4 million appointments annually, Sagent is now one of the region's most comprehensive behavioral health clinic systems.

Services cover the lifespan, with specialized programs for children and adolescents as well as adults, couples, and families. Treatment options include therapy, psychiatry, substance use treatment, trauma-informed modalities, behavioral sleep medicine, dialectical behavior therapy, community and school-based services, and innovative treatments such as Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and ketamine-assisted psychotherapy.

Sagent reflects the company's mission of "empowering people to be the best version of themselves." Pronounced say-gent, the name combines the words: Sage (wisdom) and Agent (agents of change).

"Many patients have told us that taking the first step to get help is often the hardest," said Shannon Beaudin Klein, Chief Marketing Officer. "We want people to know that they don't have to go through hard things alone. We're here for them through the ups and downs, helping them find their own insights and turning those insights into change for the better.

"Sagent is more than a name—it's an invitation to begin, exactly where you are," she said.

As the new brand rolls out over the next several months, patients will begin to see the Sagent Behavioral Health name and logo across digital platforms, signage, and materials starting today.

This unification happens at a time when having access to comprehensive behavioral healthcare for adults and adolescents has never been more critical. The National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows that 61.5 million adults experienced a mental illness, and 15.4% of adolescents experienced a major depressive episode in the past year, yet significant barriers to accessing care persist, particularly in rural and underserved communities across the Midwest.

About Sagent Behavioral Health

Sagent Behavioral Health is one of the largest behavioral health networks in the upper Midwest, operating 84 locations across Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. With approximately 1,600 clinicians providing 1.4 million patient appointments

annually, Sagent offers therapy, psychiatry, substance use treatment, and specialized programs for individuals, couples, and families. The organization is committed to accessible, person-centered care that meets patients where they are in their mental health journey. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.sagentbh.com.

