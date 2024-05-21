Nystrom & Associates Enhances Mental Healthcare Access with Expansion of Hugo Clinic

MINNEAPOLIS, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nystrom & Associates, a leading provider of behavioral health care services, today celebrated the expansion of its Hugo, Minn. clinic. The expansion will almost double the clinic's size and will enable more providers to meet the community's mental health care needs. It will also eventually allow the addition of medication management services, ensuring prescribed medications are used effectively and safely, and will incorporate Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), a specialized talk therapy program that promotes self-acceptance and equips individuals with emotional management and coping skills.

Nystrom & Associates providers, senior leaders and local dignitaries celebrate Hugo, Minn. clinic expansion at ribbon cutting ceremony.

Nystrom's Hugo, Minn. location currently offers individual outpatient therapy, couples and family therapy, substance use treatment and psychiatric services. By broadening its capacity, Nystrom aims to meet the growing demand for mental health support and ensure patients receive timely and effective care.

"We have an amazing team in Hugo who demonstrate clinical excellence and compassion for our clients," said Doug Foote, chief operating officer, Nystrom.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 819,000 people in Minnesota have a mental health condition, yet many do not receive the care they need. As mental health care needs continue to rise, the clinic expansion highlights Nystrom's dedication to providing accessible and comprehensive mental healthcare options to individuals across the state and region.

About Nystrom & Associates

Nystrom & Associates is a group of professional care providers from the fields of psychiatry, psychology, clinical social work, marriage and family therapy, professional counseling, alcohol and drug counseling, and nursing. With 1,800 employees and more than 60 locations in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota and Missouri, Nystrom provides care to individuals and families with personal, emotional, marital, or psychological problems. For more information on services available and to schedule an appointment, please visit: www.nystromcounseling.com.

