Nystrom & Associates Introduces Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Service for Treatment-Resistant Depression

MINNEAPOLIS, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nystrom & Associates, a leading provider of behavioral health care services, celebrated the introduction of its transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) service using the NeuroStar® advanced therapy device with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. TMS uses a magnetic field to stimulate areas of the brain associated with mood in the treatment of patients with Major Depressive Disorder for whom medication was not effective.

The two clinics now offering TMS are Nystrom & Associates in Eden Prairie, Minn., and Psychiatric Associates, in Iowa City, Iowa.

TMS has shown to improve symptoms in 60-80% of patients.1 Though it was approved for general use over a decade ago, recent research has shown that TMS may be more effective than previously understood, with applications ranging from minor anxiety to Alzheimer's.

"When people are depressed it's hard to function. We're excited to offer TMS because it broadens patient access to this transformative treatment and it offers hope and remission for those who need it most," said Mike Chappuis, vice president, Medical Services, Nystrom & Associates.

Additional benefits of TMS include:

Minimal side effects: Clinical trials show that side effects are generally mild. The most common side effect is temporary discomfort at or near the treatment site.

Long-lasting results: Approximately 60-80% of people show improvement in depressive symptoms, and two-thirds of them hold onto that benefit a year out.

Safe and non-invasive: TMS is FDA-cleared and can be used with or without other treatments. No anesthesia or sedation is required, and patients can resume normal activities immediately after treatment.

Covered by insurance: TMS is covered by most major insurance plans.

"Millions of people being treated for depression do not benefit from conventional medications," added Medical Director Jonathan Uecker, MD, Nystrom & Associates. "The addition of this breakthrough treatment provides adult sufferers access to a proven, non-pharmaceutical approach to improving Major Depressive Disorder."

About Nystrom & Associates

Nystrom & Associates is a group of professional care providers from the fields of psychiatry, psychology, clinical social work, marriage and family therapy, substance use disorder, and nursing. With about 2,000 employees in 60+ locations in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Missouri, and North Dakota, Nystrom provides care to individuals and families struggling with personal, emotional, marital, or psychological problems. Nystrom also offers tele-behavioral health and addiction services: www.nystromcounseling.com.

1 3 Sackeim HA, et al. (2020) J. Affect. Disord. Based on a real-world, retrospective study using CGI-S and a sample size of 615 patients.

