NYU Langone Appoints Director of Newly Established Abdominal Core Health Center

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flavio Malcher, MD, MSc, FACS, a renowned leader in the field of abdominal wall surgery and hernia repair, has joined NYU Langone Health as the Director of the newly created Abdominal Core Health Center. Malcher will also serve as an associate professor in the Department of Surgery at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

Prior to joining NYU Langone, Malcher served as Director of the Abdominal Wall Program at Montefiore Medical Center where he was an assistant professor of surgery at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

Each year almost one million hernia operations are performed in the United States, making it one of the most common operation performed by general surgeons. The level of disease is vast and ranges from small protrusions requiring an outpatient procedure, to large defects in patients with other comorbidities who require complex abdominal wall reconstruction. However, there is still much variability in how these operations are done, and many new techniques and technologies are being developed to improve outcomes for patients.

At NYU Langone, Malcher will build a state-of-the-art Abdominal Core Health (ACH) Center to better serve patients with abdominal core conditions and help further the field of hernia repair. In collaboration with David Halpern, MD, at NYU Langone Hospital – Long Island, and the many surgeons performing hernia repair throughout the NYU Langone Health System, the ACH Center will offer a multi-disciplinary approach for advanced surgical care in all areas of abdominal core health with a strong focus on minimally invasive techniques and robotic surgery applied to abdominal wall repair for all hernia conditions. The center will also conduct a wide variety of basic and clinical research as well as provide a comprehensive education opportunity for surgical trainees.

"We are excited to have Dr. Malcher join our department, and create an abdominal core health center unlike any other in the country," says Robert Montgomery, MD, DPhil, the H. Leon Pachter, MD, Professor of Surgery and Chair of the Department of Surgery. "His experience and expertise will allow NYU Langone Health to move further into sub-specialized care and strengthen our abilities to provide world-class care to patients with complex abdominal core conditions."

About Dr. Flavio Malcher

An alumnus of Federal University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, Malcher obtained his medical degree and completed his surgical training at his Alma Mater. He went on to complete a fellowship in minimally invasive and robotic surgery at the Federal University of the State of Rio de Janeiro and Crispi Institute. In 2016, he completed his Masters of Science in minimally invasive surgery at the same University. He then joined the faculty of Federal University of the State of Rio de Janeiro until 2016, when he relocated to the states to practice medicine.

Malcher has published over 50 peer-reviewed articles, authored a number of text book chapters, and serves on multiple editorial boards as a journal reviewer. He has given numerous presentations both nationally and internationally on all aspects of ACH care. He is a member of the Board of Governors of Abdominal Core Health Quality Collaborative and was just elected Treasurer of the American Hernia Society.

"I am thrilled to join such a renowned institution and remarkable group of surgeons at NYU Langone," says Malcher. "Working together, our new center will train the next generation of surgeons in the latest methods, enhance our understanding and knowledge of abdominal wall disease through research, and above all else, improve surgical outcomes for our patients."

Media Inquiries:

Rob Magyar

212-404-3591

[email protected]

SOURCE NYU Langone Health