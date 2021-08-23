NYU Langone Division of Gastroenterology & Hepatology Appoints Director of Outcomes Research

Prior to joining NYU Langone, Dr. Shaukat served on faculty at the University of Minnesota Medical School, where she was a professor of Medicine and Public Health and Section Chief of Gastroenterology Service at the Minneapolis V.A. Health Care System.

At NYU Langone, Dr. Shaukat will build a premier outcomes research program in all areas of gastrointestinal care, across the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Her own research will include the study of colorectal cancer risk factors, screening modalities, long-term outcomes, and quality indicators for colonoscopy. Additionally, her work will focus on ways to minimize barriers and improve screening for colorectal cancer in underserved communities, including in Brooklyn.

A highly regarded clinician, distinguished epidemiologist, and prolific researcher, Dr. Shaukat has published extensively on colorectal cancer screening, prevention, and quality indicators for colonoscopy. She has pioneered some of the foundational studies on the reduction in morbidity and mortality related to colon cancer screening and, most recently, served as first author on the newly updated "ACG Clinical Guidelines: Colorectal Cancer Screening 2021." Her research has been consistently funded by organizations such as the National Institutes of Health, Department of Veterans Affairs, American College of Gastroenterology, and American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Shaukat join our faculty, and excited to be working with her to advance our scientific knowledge and clinical understanding of colorectal cancer, and to build on our outcomes research program in the areas of gastroenterology and hepatology," says Mark B. Pochapin, MD, the Sholtz/Leeds Professor of Gastroenterology and Director of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology. "Her expertise will further the field of gastroenterology and strengthen our Division, allowing us to continue to provide the very best in digestive care to our patients."

About Dr. Shaukat

An alumnus of The Aga Khan University Medical College in Karachi Pakistan, Dr. Shaukat obtained a Masters of Public Health in International Health and Epidemiology from Johns Hopkins School of Public Health. She went on to complete her residency in internal medicine at Statue University of New York School of Medicine in Buffalo, New York, and a fellowship in gastroenterology at Emory University. She then joined the faculty at University of Minnesota where she has worked for the past 14 years.

Dr. Shaukat has published over 160 peer-reviewed articles in numerous top-tier medical publications, authored a number of text book chapters, and serves on multiple editorial boards. Dr. Shaukat is a thought leader and has given numerous keynote presentations both nationally and internationally. She has served on several review panels, and holds leadership roles with numerous professional organizations and task forces – including the US Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer, ASGE Quality and Safety Committee, and AGA Clinical Updates Committee.

"I am excited to join such a remarkable group of gastroenterologists at NYU Langone, who have made great strides in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of colon cancer and other gastrointestinal diseases," says Dr. Shaukat. "Together, we will continue to work to advance our understanding of the causes, screening, and targets for treatment of gastrointestinal diseases with the ultimate goal of offering the highest quality care to current and future patients."

Media Inquiries:

Rob Magyar

212-404-3591

[email protected]

SOURCE NYU Langone Health