NYU Langone Health Chair of Ophthalmology, Dr. Kathryn Colby, Honored with Castroviejo Medal at AAO 2025

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NYU Langone Health ophthalmology faculty present their latest research at this year's annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), where Kathryn A. Colby, MD, PhD, the Elisabeth J. Cohen, MD, Professor and chair of the Department of Ophthalmology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, will be awarded the prestigious Castroviejo Medal from the Cornea Society. This honor recognizes Dr. Colby's groundbreaking contributions to the field of ophthalmology, particularly in the promotion, research, and understanding of the cornea.

Among the presentations at AAO in Orlando, October 17 to 20, Dr. Colby will deliver the annual Castroviejo Lecture, named in honor of Ramon Castroviejo, MD, the father of modern corneal transplant surgery and the inspiration for the founding of the Cornea Society. More on her talk and other spotlight presentations by faculty below.

Castroviejo Lecture

Innovation in Ophthalmology: Advances in the Management of Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy

Dr. Colby's lecture will focus on transformative approaches to treating Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy, an area of study Dr. Colby has spent her career advancing. Dr. Colby is a renowned expert in the vision-threatening corneal condition, commonly called Fuchs dystrophy, which is the most common reason for corneal transplant in the United States. Her latest research explores the potential of a surgical procedure, Descemet stripping only (DSO), paired with the targeted therapy Rho kinase inhibitors to stimulate endogenous corneal endothelial cell regeneration. Dr. Colby pioneered DSO as a treatment to allow a patient's own cells to rejuvenate their cornea, rather than relying on a donor cornea.

"Receiving the Castroviejo Medal is a profound honor, and it emphasizes the importance of advancing treatments that can significantly improve patient outcomes," said Dr. Colby. "We are at the forefront of developing therapies that could one day eliminate the need for corneal transplants in certain cases."

Dr. Colby has been devoted to improving the practice of ophthalmology and enhancing the status of women in the field. She's held leadership positions in several national and international societies, including being a past president of the Cornea Society, and co-authored more than 100 peer-reviewed studies and 7 books.

Instruction Course

New Treatments for Dry Eye and Meibomian Gland Dysfunction

Mina Massaro-Giordano, MD, director of the dry eye service for NYU Langone's Department of Ophthalmology, will instruct on how intense pulse light, or IPL, can be used to treat dry eye. Her study of the practice showcases the effectiveness of this noninvasive therapy in enhancing Meibomian gland function and alleviating symptoms of dry eye.

"This treatment has evolved significantly over the past 20 years, and there are promising advancements that can improve the quality of life for those suffering from dry eye disease," said Dr. Massaro-Giordano.

Session

Vitreoretinal Surgery: Eye Transplant Surgery

Vaidehi S. Dedania, MD, presents the data acquired while on the surgical team performing the world's first face and eye transplant surgery at NYU Langone Health and provides an update on the visual and surgical outcomes. The 21-hour procedure achieved eye globe viability with a novel superficial temporal artery to ophthalmic artery vascular connection and direct optic nerve reconnection. Postoperative imaging revealed optic tract integration, but sight restoration remains elusive due to limited optic nerve regeneration.

"This technique effectively allowed the globe of the eye to remain perfused until the external carotid artery was ligated as the last step of the donor procurement," said Dr. Dedania. "While challenges remain, this first step in understanding an effective surgical approach to transplant will lead to further progress in this area of innovation going forward."

Dr. Colby, who is also director of the NYU Langone Eye Center, said, "These presentations underscore NYU Langone Health's commitment to clinicians, researchers, and patients through pioneering research and innovative treatments."

