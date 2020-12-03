NYU Langone Gastroenterology Appoints Director of Pancreatic Disease Program

Prior to joining NYU Langone, Dr. Gonda served on the faculty at Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons, where he was medical director of the Pancreatic Cyst Surveillance Program, director of Endoscopic Research, and director of Gastroenterology Services at the institution's Pancreatic Center.

Dr. Gonda will establish a comprehensive Pancreatic Disease Program within the Division of Gastroenterology & Hepatology at NYU Langone, serving both inpatients and outpatients who are facing diagnoses across the range of pancreatic disease, including acute pancreatitis, chronic pancreatitis, pancreatic insufficiency, pancreatic cysts, pre-cancerous and high-risk pancreatic conditions, and pancreatic cancer. The program will integrate gastroenterology, advanced endoscopy, surgery, and all needed services, and will feature a strong research mission. It will function in close collaboration with the Pancreatic Cancer Center, led by Diane M. Simeone, MD, at NYU Langone's Perlmutter Cancer Center, an NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center.

As chief of Endoscopy at Tisch Hospital, Dr. Gonda will work closely with Gregory B. Haber, MD, the chief of Endoscopy for NYU Langone Health, to create a state-of-the-art clinical, training, and research program in gastrointestinal endoscopy.

A prolific researcher and distinguished clinician, Dr. Gonda focuses on the study of the pathogenesis, diagnosis, and treatment of pancreatic diseases. He is an expert in the evaluation of biomarkers as potential precursors to pancreatic cancer and the epigenetics of pancreatic diseases. His research has been funded by the NIH/NIDDK, American Association of Cancer Research, and the American College of Gastroenterology.

"Dr. Gonda's recruitment adds an exciting new dimension to our efforts to advance the science and clinical care in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of these challenging diagnoses," says Mark B. Pochapin, MD, the Sholtz/Leeds Professor of Gastroenterology and director of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology. "We are delighted to have Dr. Gonda join our team, and thrilled to be working with him to provide the very best in comprehensive, integrated care to our patients who are at risk for or diagnosed with a pancreatic condition."

About Dr. Gonda

An alumnus of Dartmouth Medical School, Dr. Gonda completed his residency in internal medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College and a fellowship in gastroenterology at Columbia University Medical Center. He then joined the faculty at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia, where he had worked for the past decade.

Dr. Gonda has published over 50 peer-reviewed articles in numerous top-tier medical publications, authored a number of text book chapters, and serves on multiple editorial boards. Dr. Gonda is a Fellow of the American Gastroenterological Association and American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, and is the recipient of notable awards and honors In recognition of his contributions to science and medicine.

"I am thrilled to join the esteemed faculty and healthcare team at NYU Langone Health, where we are committed to advancing both the research and clinical care in the area of pancreatic diseases," says Dr. Gonda. "Together, we will continue to develop a greater understanding of these conditions and to provide the most effective preventive, diagnostic, and therapeutic care available for those we have the privilege to serve."

