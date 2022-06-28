NYU Langone Health Continues to Rapidly Expand Its Outpatient Network

New Services Bolster Care in Key Target Areas on Long Island & in Brooklyn & Southeast Florida

NEW YORK , June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NYU Langone Health continues to broaden access to high-quality primary and specialty care with recent expansions on Long Island and in Brooklyn and southeast Florida.

"We're continually evolving our network to better meet our patients' needs," says Andrew Rubin, senior vice president for clinical affairs and ambulatory care at NYU Langone. "Whether we're adding new services or opening up new practices, our goal is to make it easier for patients to access integrated, comprehensive, patient-centered care in the communities we serve."

New Clinical Services on Long Island

Expanding the breadth and depth of services on Long Island, NYU Langone recently added the following practices and providers.

Three new practices at 100 Hospital Road in Patchogue offer multispecialty and surgical care as part of a broader expansion to bring more healthcare services to Suffolk County. The care team at NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates—Patchogue, 100 Hospital Road specializes in breast, colorectal, general, trauma, and urologic surgery consultations. Radiation oncology consultations are also available on-site at Perlmutter Cancer Center Radiation Oncology at NYU Langone—Patchogue. At NYU Langone Medical Associates—Patchogue, 100 Hospital Road, the team offers family medicine care for patients age 16 and older, and gastroenterology, podiatry, and urology services.

Vascular surgeon Jonathon A. Rubin, MD, is now seeing patients at NYU Langone Cardiology Associates—East Patchogue.

Neurosurgeons Richard W. Johnson, MD, Ricky Madhok, MD, and David Chen, DO, recently joined NYU Langone's neurosurgery department at NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island, and see patients at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow, NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group, and NYU Langone Neurosurgery Associates—Kew Gardens.

At NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow, occupational and physical therapy and speech–language pathology experts at NYU Langone's Rusk Rehabilitation now provide specialized care for people with neurologic conditions.

New Clinical Services in Brooklyn

NYU Langone also continues to extend its reach in Brooklyn with the opening of a new location and expanded services.

NYU Langone opened a second care center in Greenpoint, NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Associates—Kent Street, located in the historic Eberhard Faber Pencil Factory. This new practice offers bariatric and orthopedic surgery consultations, gastroenterology and endoscopy services, on-site diagnostic imaging at NYU Langone Radiology—Greenpoint, and physical therapy through NYU Langone's Rusk Rehabilitation.

New clinical services available at NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Associates—Dyker Heights include bariatric and general surgery consultations, gastroenterology, endocrinology, and pulmonology.

Swapna A. Ghanta, MD, a breast surgeon and oncologist at Perlmutter Cancer Center—Sunset Park who specializes in advanced breast surgery and reconstruction techniques, has joined the medical team at NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Associates—902 Quentin Road. Dr. Ghanta also sees patients at high risk of developing breast cancer.

New Clinical Services in Florida

In Palm Beach County, Florida, NYU Langone recently introduced orthopedics and women's health services and expanded its medical weight loss program to enhance access to comprehensive care at NYU Langone Medical Associates—West Palm Beach.

The team here welcomes Dennis A. Cardone, DO, and John G. Kennedy, MD, two of New York's leading sports medicine and orthopedic surgery physicians, who are now seeing patients in West Palm Beach. They treat injuries with the goal of optimizing performance, and a rapid and safe return to play. They specialize in sports regenerative medicine techniques for soft tissue and joint conditions, including platelet-rich plasma (PRP), concentrated bone marrow aspirate (CBMA), and fat stem cell transplant treatments. Dr. Kennedy also performs in-office needle arthroscopy (IONA) in Florida's first fully equipped IONA facility. IONA is a minimally invasive procedure performed on joints and tendons in the office, leading to significant pain reduction, a low complication rate, and excellent patient-reported outcomes.

The team also welcomes gynecologist Raquel B. Dardik, MD, who provides preventive care and management of conditions affecting the female reproductive system from puberty through menopause and beyond.

In addition, social worker Deborah Lifschitz, LCSW, helps support the emotional needs of patients enrolled in the medical weight loss program at NYU Langone Medical Associates—West Palm Beach and offers general mental health counseling services. Lifschitz also sees patients at NYU Langone Medical Associates—Delray Beach.

"We invest in the health of our communities by bringing more physicians into newer facilities with the latest technology and equipment, which we believe leads to better patient outcomes," says Rubin. "No matter where they are seen, patients can expect the highest level of care across NYU Langone."

Integrated, Nationally Acclaimed Care

NYU Langone's growing outpatient care network, with more than 320 locations and 3,300 physicians, consistently ranks among the best in the country. NYU Langone's vast network of inpatient and outpatient locations is connected by Epic—an electronic health record system—which also connects to the NYU Langone Health app, making it faster and easier for patients to manage their care.

Media Inquiries

Deborah "DJ" Haffeman

Phone: 212-404-3567

[email protected]

SOURCE NYU Langone Health