NYU LANGONE HEALTH EXPANDS ACCESS TO HIGH-QUALITY OUTPATIENT CARE IN SUFFOLK COUNTY

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its mission to enhance access to quality healthcare where people live and work, NYU Langone Health continues to grow its outpatient network in Suffolk County on Long Island with new locations and specialty services.

"Our new locations ensure patients have convenient access to care as we continue to grow our services throughout Suffolk County, including on the East End," says Andrew Rubin, senior vice president for clinical affairs and ambulatory care at NYU Langone. "Building on this momentum, we're also recruiting more primary and specialty care providers to add to our sites so we can care for even more patients in the community."

New Locations for Wellness and Preventive Care

NYU Langone recently welcomed five locations from MyHealth Long Island, offering wellness services and preventive care. The providers at specialize in primary care, family medicine, rheumatology, and colorectal surgery.

"Our transition to NYU Langone has been great for both providers and patients," says Keriake Semertzides, DO, clinical assistant professor of medicine at NYU Long Island School of Medicine. "The information available in Epic, NYU Langone's electronic health record, provides a more complete picture of who my patients are and their needs, and has also enhanced health screening management, which enables physicians to provide the highest-quality care."

Patients can make appointments at our newest Suffolk County locations:

Expanding World-Class Gastroenterology Care

Expanding its gastroenterology (GI) network on Long Island, NYU Langone recently welcomed Steve Georgopoulos, MD, clinical assistant professor of medicine at NYU Long Island School of Medicine, who sees patients at NYU Langone Medical Associates—Riverhead and NYU Langone Medical Associates—Bridgehampton. Dr. Georgopoulos treats GI conditions, including gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and diverticular disease, and performs endoscopies and colonoscopies at NYU Langone Medical Associates—Riverhead. Before joining NYU Langone, Dr. Georgopoulos was the former chief of gastrointestinal endoscopy at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.

NYU Langone also added GI services at NYU Langone Medical Associates—Patchogue, 100 Hospital Road, welcoming Chris E. Lascarides, MD, clinical associate professor of medicine at NYU Long Island School of Medicine and clinical director for ambulatory gastroenterology in Suffolk County. Dr. Lascarides, who completed his entire education and training at NYU, including undergraduate studies, medical school, internship, residency, and fellowship training, returns to NYU Langone as a gastroenterologist with 20 years of experience. Dr. Lascarides treats general GI conditions and performs endoscopies, colonoscopies, and capsule endoscopies.

New Pulmonology Location in Patchogue

The multilingual care team at NYU Langone Pulmonary Associates—East Patchogue, formerly Suffolk Chest Physicians, offers comprehensive diagnostic testing and care for pulmonary conditions. In addition to routine care, they also provide specialized treatment for lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and emphysema, as well as sleep medicine and critical care medicine services.

"We welcome all of our new locations and providers to our world-class medical team and look forward to more growth to come," says Rubin.

Top ranked for quality and patient safety, NYU Langone's rapidly expanding care network offers more than 320+ convenient locations and 3,300 physicians across the New York Metro region, throughout Long Island, and in Palm Beach County, Florida.

