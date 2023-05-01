NYU LANGONE HEALTH EXPANDS ACCESS TO TOP-RANKED NEUROLOGY PROGRAM IN SUFFOLK COUNTY

NYU Langone South Shore Neurologic Associates Offers Comprehensive Care Across Three Sites

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NYU Langone Health and South Shore Neurologic Associates today join forces, enhancing access to high-quality specialized care in Suffolk County with three NYU Langone South Shore Neurologic Associates locations in Patchogue, Riverhead, and Islip.

NYU Langone South Shore Neurologic Associates offer a wide range of neurology care across three sites in Patchogue, Riverhead, and Islip, and complements clinical services at multispecialty care centers nearby in Suffolk County.

"As the premier provider for neurologic care on Long Island, South Shore Neurologic Associates today joins the No. 1 ranked health system in New York State and the No. 1 ranked neurology and neurosurgery program in the nation," said Andrew Rubin, senior vice president for clinical affairs and ambulatory care at NYU Langone. "With a shared commitment to high-quality care, together we will better meet the needs of our diverse patient population."

NYU Langone South Shore Neurologic Associates grows NYU Langone's footprint on Long Island, with more than 100 practices, and complements clinical services at outpatient care centers in Patchogue and Riverhead. A single electronic health record system, the NYU Langone Health app, and NYU Langone Health MyChart connect the entire health system, so patients can find all of their health information in one place.

NYU Langone South Shore Neurologic Associates

Specialists at NYU Langone South Shore Neurologic Associates offer a wide range of neurology care across three sites, including:

diagnostic testing

physical therapy through Rusk Rehabilitation

pain management

acupuncture

chiropractic care

clinical research trials

comprehensive services for multiples sclerosis, headache and migraine, and epilepsy

Infusion services are available nearby.

One of NYU Langone's largest practice transitions, the care team at NYU Langone South Shore Neurologic Associates brings 20,000 patients and 200 employees, including 6 nurse practitioners, 7 physical therapists, and 12 physicians. There are also plans to expand onsite services.

"Our guiding principal since 1982, when Dr. Henry Moreta and Dr. Norman L. Chernik founded the practice, has always been to put our patients first," said Edward Firouztalé, DO, DSc, adjunct assistant professor of neurology at NYU Long Island School of Medicine, and a former partner at South Shore Neurological Associates. "While we've worked with NYU Langone for many years, joining the NYU Langone family allows us to continue to grow and provide our patients with greater access to comprehensive care closer to home."

Suffolk County Expansion

In addition to the neurologic program expansion in Suffolk County, NYU Langone will also welcome a multisite orthopedic practice and physicians who specialize in hand surgery, women's health, and interventional cardiology, bringing specialized care closer to patients where they live and work.

