NYU Langone Health Expands Cancer Care at New Outpatient Facility in Sunset Park

Previously, patients received radiation treatment at NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn and chemotherapy and other infusion therapies at Perlmutter Cancer Center—Bay Ridge. This new facility enables patients to receive both treatments at one location – even on the same day – without traveling or scheduling multiple appointments.

With breast, colon and lung cancer on the rise in Brooklyn, the need for convenient, high-quality and coordinated care in the borough is constantly growing.

NYU Langone's Perlmutter Cancer Center recently received Comprehensive Cancer Center status from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the highest ranking a cancer program can achieve, for providing state-of-the-art, research-based approaches to preventing, detecting, and treating cancer.

"Cancer knows no boundaries or limitations," says Benjamin G. Neel, MD, PhD, director of NYU Langone's Perlmutter Cancer Center. "As a comprehensive cancer center serving four of the five boroughs in New York City, we want to provide Brooklyn residents the very best, most convenient care. This landmark opening in Sunset Park offers the Brooklyn community new and unique access to exceptional care, including our vast network of clinical trials. We are also very excited to expand outreach in the borough."

Treatments and Services at Perlmutter Cancer Center—Sunset Park

Located at 5718 Second Avenue, Perlmutter Cancer Center—Sunset Park offers medical and radiation oncology treatment at a single, convenient location for a wide variety of cancers. Highly trained and compassionate care teams perform radiation and infusion treatments using state-of-the-art technology.

The center replaces the current radiation oncology services previously located at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn with 22,000 square feet of new space and the latest technology. This includes a new state-of-the-art linear accelerator (and capacity for an additional machine) as well as a CT simulator to allow for 3D treatment planning. These devices offer precise targeting of tumors and minimize adverse effects to surrounding tissue and organs.

Radiation oncology physicians, along with physicists and therapists, provide external beam radiation and brachytherapy. The new center also will provide our patients with access to the most modern radiotherapy available, including stereotactic treatment.

Perlmutter Cancer Center—Sunset Park also provides an entire scope of additional services for patients, including private infusion bays for chemotherapy and other infusion treatments. They are equipped with personal entertainment, refreshments and free wi-fi. In addition, patients receiving care at Perlmutter Cancer Center—Sunset Park can participate in a large portfolio of clinical trials conducted at NYU Langone's main campus in Manhattan, giving those who qualify access to novel treatment options like certain immunotherapy and targeted therapy.

Other services and amenities at the new center include blood transfusion, a pharmacy for preparing treatments on-site, laboratory, genetic counseling, and nutrition and social services. Complimentary parking is also available.

Local Access to Integrated, Specialized Care

In addition to its Brooklyn-based physicians, several specialized cancer experts affiliated with Perlmutter Cancer Center -- whose primary offices are located in Manhattan -- will see patients in Sunset Park at the new facility.

"Enhancing availability of services in Brooklyn will make the healthcare experience easier for our patients—and their families—who are coping with a difficult diagnosis that could require many hours of appointments and treatments," said Andrew W. Brotman, MD, senior vice president and vice dean for clinical affairs and strategy, chief clinical officer at NYU Langone Health.

For patients undergoing surgical procedures as part of their care, surgical oncologists at nearby NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn offer both conventional and robotic surgical techniques, so in most cases, patients do not need to travel into Manhattan for their surgical procedures. Patients also have access to a wide array of other specialists and services at NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn they may need during and after treatment.

And regardless of care location, patients remain connected to their entire care team via NYU Langone's electronic health record system, Epic. Epic offers physicians access to up-to-date medical records and test results, and patients can manage appointments, communicate with their doctors, and refill prescriptions through Epic's patient portal, MyChart at NYU Langone Health.

The new location in Sunset Park will be open Monday through Friday from 8AM to 7PM. For more information, see Perlmutter Cancer Center –Sunset Park webpage or call 718-907-4880.

Patients can also make an appointment at other existing Perlmutter Cancer Center locations in Brooklyn: Perlmutter Cancer Center—Midwood, Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Brooklyn—4th Avenue Oncology, or Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Hematology Oncology Associates—Brooklyn.

