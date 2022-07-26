NYU LANGONE HEALTH RANKS NO. 1 IN NEW YORK AND NO. 3 IN THE NATION

No 1. Neurology and Neurosurgery Program in the Country

Shares Best Hospitals Ranking Across All Locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and on Long Island

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NYU Langone Health is the top hospital in New York State and No. 3 in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report's annual Best Hospitals Honor Roll released today. These rankings include NYU Langone's inpatient locations in Manhattan as well as NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island. U.S. News & World Report also credits NYU Langone with the No. 1 Neurology & Neurosurgery department in the country, among 13 other nationally ranked specialties, six of which also made the top 5 list.

Earlier this year, NYU Grossman School of Medicine ranked No. 2 in the nation for research on the 2022- 2023 U.S. News & World Report "Best Graduate Schools" list. The combination of the U.S. News rankings position NYU Langone as the top academic health system in the country devoted to patient care, education, and research.

"This recognition is reflective of one standard of care (one hospital provider number) that is consistently supported by our faculty and staff across each of our hospitals," says Robert I. Grossman, MD, chief executive officer of NYU Langone Health and dean of NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

While the U.S. News survey is widely recognized, Dr. Grossman maintains that no single ranking accurately reflects the quality of care provided by any one institution. "It is only when one looks at the constellation of the most respected rating systems collectively that you can really assess how each institution performs."

About NYU Langone's Nationally Ranked Specialties

NYU Langone has a total 14 nationally ranked specialties in the U.S. News & World Report survey, with half of them in the top 5, including No. 1 in Neurology & Neurosurgery. Other highly ranked specialties include:

Diabetes & Endocrinology: No. 3

Geriatrics: No. 3

Pulmonology & Lung Surgery: No. 4

Orthopedics: No. 4

Cardiology & Heart Surgery: No. 5

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery: No. 5

Rehabilitation: No. 7

Rheumatology: No. 7

Urology: No. 10

Psychiatry: No. 10

Obstetrics & Gynecology: No. 11

Cancer: No. 19

Ear, Nose and Throat: No. 26

Media Inquires

Lacy Scarmana

646-754-7367

[email protected]

SOURCE NYU Langone Health