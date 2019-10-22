NYX Professional Makeup Crowns First-Ever Global FACE Awards Winner

Last month, the brand announced its Wonderland After Dark Halloween campaign collaboration with Neill, which was a collection of six makeup looks inspired by the classic tale, "Alice in Wonderland." This year's finalists were challenged to create Wonderland After Dark -themed looks for their final challenge. The Freedom and Artistry for Creative Expression (FACE) Awards is an annual global competition founded by NYX Professional Makeup that gives aspiring makeup artists the chance to compete to earn the coveted title: Artist of the Year.

With more than 40 countries participating in the brand's annual competition, the FACE Awards continues to unite aspiring artistry professionals from around the world. This year, 35 global finalists were flown to Los Angeles where they participated in a weeklong brand immersion—including a product development showcase, an exclusive masterclass hosted by Neill at the esteemed Cinema Makeup School in Hollywood, and a professional photoshoot hosted by the brand.

The week culminated in a Wonderland-themed Halloween party at the iconic Vibiana Cathedral in Downtown Los Angeles where Neill, best known for her work on films including Beetlejuice, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Edward Scissorhands, announced the Romanian finalist Mirić's global victory to a crowd of 500 influencers and guests.

"On behalf of NYX Professional Makeup, we want to congratulate Sofia and all the global finalists for sharing their extraordinary talents in artistry with our community," said Global Brand President Yann Joffredo. "The FACE Awards is the ultimate celebration of self-expression through artistry, and the brand is proud of our continued devotion to aspiring artists through this heritage program."

Mirić joins the ranks of FACE Awards winners and alumni, including top beauty influencers Patrick Starrr, Mykie, and Rosy McMichael.

NYX Professional Makeup thanks this year's sponsors: Target, Vichy, Windsor, and Grey Goose.

To find out more about the NYX Professional Makeup 2019 FACE Awards and this year's Global FACE Awards Winner, visit www.nyxcosmetics.com/faceawards.

