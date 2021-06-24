O-Cedar® Launches EasyWring RinseClean by Hosting First CleanTok Awards

While online cleaning enthusiasts are nothing new, cleaning-themed social media has grown significantly since shelter-in-place orders took hold last year; the hashtag "cleaning" has nearly 12 billion usages on TikTok and more than 5.6 million posts on Instagram. Consumers found comfort and "quaranclean joy" in this community that had them running to the store in pajamas (literally!) for the hottest new household cleaning products. O-Cedar's CleanTok Awards will be hosted by TikTok cleaning superstar with more than 900,000 followers, Allison Nelson of @allisonscleanin , and will include an open voting and self-submission portion starting today, and a virtual awards ceremony on July 30 th .

The brand curated some of the best cleaning videos and compiled them into six entertaining categories. Today through July 2nd, when consumers vote and RSVP to the virtual awards ceremony, they'll be entered to win O-Cedar's EasyWring RinseClean Spin Mop System. Additionally, consumers can self-submit a video of themselves "dance-cleaning" using #DanceRinseClean on social media and follow @ocedarclean on Instagram for a chance to win. Once the votes are in, join @ocedarclean and host @allisonscleanin, at 12:00 p.m., CST, on Friday, July 30th for a virtual ceremony announcing the winners. With categories like "Best Cleaning Superheroes" and "Best Cleaning Hacks," consumers are bound to be entertained while picking up cleaning tips and tricks along the way.

"With so much time spent at home this past year, and with a heightened focus on cleanliness, we couldn't be more thrilled to launch our breakthrough EasyWring RinseClean Spin Mop System that lets people clean with clean water every time," said Elaine Lohse, U.S. marketing director at Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions. "It's only fitting that, in celebration of this launch, we're hosting the CleanTok Awards to recognize the online cleaning community that inspires us to continue innovating new products that answer consumer needs and make cleaning fun."

There will be seven award winners who will each receive an O-Cedar product bundle and prepaid gift card to stock up on cleaning essentials; plus, all who vote and RSVP to attend the virtual awards ceremony will be entered to win O-Cedar's EasyWring RinseClean Spin Mop System. No purchase is required to enter or win. View all the rules and regulations on the contest page.

O-Cedar's EasyWring RinseClean Spin Mop System retails for $49.99 and is now available at retailers nationwide. In addition to the cutting-edge two-tank design, EasyWring RinseClean features the same great hands-free, spinning wringer as the original EasyWring. With ease-of-use and sustainability in mind, the machine washable microfiber mop head removes over 99% of bacteria with just water** and has a triangular shape for easy maneuverability and better corner cleaning. For more information, visit O-Cedar.com or find them on their social channels, @ocedarclean.

* source: Need gaps/consumer unmet insights quantitative study, Market Lab US 2016-2017

**Removes, does not kill, over 99% of E. coli and Staph. aureus from pre-finished hardwood flooring and ceramic tiling using tap water, as tested at an independent accredited lab.

About O-Cedar

O-Cedar®, the category leader in traditional floor care, is an internationally recognized brand, known as O-Cedar®, in the US, or Vileda®, in Canada and Europe. O-Cedar® is part of Freudenberg Household Products, a division of the Freudenberg Group headquartered in Weinheim, Germany. For more information visit http://www.ocedar.com/.

About Freudenberg Household Products

FHP is a division of the Freudenberg Group headquartered in Weinheim, Germany. The company's Household Products Division is a leading international manufacturer of branded goods including household cloths, cleaning products and laundry care products, and is the leader in virtually all markets in which it competes. The Freudenberg Household Products division employs about 2,300 employees globally and is best known in America for its O-Cedar® brand and signature tagline "O-Cedar It Feels Great to Feel at Home!®"

About @AllisonsCleanin

Known as social media's "favorite cleaning lady," Allison Nelson's housecleaning services now have a waitlist because of her massive growth on TikTok. The Denver-based cleaning maven shares her housekeeping secrets to a 'sparkling clean home' with her nearly 1 million followers on TikTok and Instagram. Nelson has been featured in The New York Times, Elite Daily, Business Insider and other renowned media outlets for her expert cleaning tips.

