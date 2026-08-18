O Positiv Health Launches URO Hair Growth + Volume to Address Common Causes of Hair Loss in Women

Featuring Serevelle™, the #1 dermatologist recommended clinically-proven natural ingredient for hair growth⁴, the once-daily capsule works to combat hair thinning in women to support healthier, fuller-looking hair.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- O Positiv Health, the leading brand in women's vaginal and hormonal health, today announced its expansion into the hair category with the launch of URO Hair Growth + Volume. Formulated for women 18+, the launch marks a mission-driven effort to help women address hair loss.

URO Hair Growth + Volume

Hormones and hair health are deeply intertwined. Whether navigating symptoms brought on by stress or major life stages, like postpartum shifts or menopause, many women experience hair thinning and shedding throughout their lives—yet solutions designed around their distinct needs remain surprisingly rare. For O Positiv, this launch is a natural extension of its mission to support women through every stage of life with science-backed solutions designed for everyday routines.

50% of women will experience some form of hair loss by age 80⁵. For many, thinning hair can feel emotional and personal—an issue that hit close to home for O Positiv's VP of Brand, Bridget Berman, who navigated her own hair loss experience during breast cancer treatment while the team was deep in development on this very product. Watching her go through it added a real layer of empathy to the work—but more than that, the team was just glad to be able to be there for her. As she went through recovery, the product became something the whole team rallied around to help her get her hair, and a piece of herself, back. It's a reminder of why O Positiv does this work in the first place: not just to treat symptoms, but to show up for women in the moments that matter most.

"Over the past few years, countless women have reached out to us sharing their struggles with hair thinning brought on by stress, postpartum shifts, menopause, and more," said Brianna Bitton, co-founder of URO by O Positiv Health. "We realized hair loss is a core concern for women, yet this category has historically been marketed toward men. As a brand dedicated to women's health, we set out to create an innovative, clinically backed solution that is designed specifically for women and the factors behind hair loss."

Formulated to help women reclaim their confidence, URO Hair Growth + Volume combines targeted hair vitamins and minerals with its hero ingredient, Serevelle™—a breakthrough, clinically studied proprietary extract from Saw Palmetto with ActiLipid4Hair™ bioactive free fatty acids—to support healthy hair growth, visibly thicker hair, and fuller scalp coverage in as little as three months*. Third-party tested and designed to fit seamlessly into existing wellness routines alongside other O Positiv products, the supplement offers an accessible approach to long-term hair health, delivering support in just one convenient daily capsule at nearly half the price of leading market alternatives that require 2–4 capsules a day.

Key ingredients in URO Hair Growth + Volume include:

Serevelle™ – A clinically studied, proprietary form of saw palmetto extract shown to support healthy hair growth, thickness, and density*.

Holy Basil – Traditionally used for stress management*.

Hair & Scalp Nutrients – A targeted vitamin and mineral blend, including biotin, selenium, vitamin C, vitamin B12, and iron, to help support daily nutrition and address deficiencies linked to hair loss*.

"Hair thinning and shedding are some of the most common concerns I hear from women in my practice, and the over-the-counter space can be especially difficult to navigate," said Dr. Kavita Mariwalla, Double Board-Certified Dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon. "I find URO Hair Growth + Volume compelling because it takes a targeted approach to the hair follicle, combining Serevelle™, a proprietary botanical active, with key nutrients for hair health. It's designed to support the natural hair growth cycle for visibly thicker, fuller-looking hair—all in one simple, once-daily capsule."

By combining clinical efficacy with a deep understanding of women's real health journeys, O Positiv continues to expand its mission of delivering compassionate, science-backed care for every stage of life. URO Hair Growth + Volume is available now exclusively direct-to-consumer on opositiv.com for $36.99. For more information, visit www.opositiv.com.

About URO by O Positiv Health

URO by O Positiv Health is a sexual and vaginal health company focused on delivering science-backed, stigma-free solutions for intimate wellness, hormonal balance, and vaginal comfort—while helping break down long-standing taboos in women's health. Anchored by its hero URO line, including URO Vaginal Probiotic, the #1 best-selling vaginal probiotic1 designed to combat vaginal odor* and a top-performing intimate care SKU nationwide, URO by O Positiv has become one of the fastest-scaling brands in the category with 7M+ customers served to date.

With more than 200k five-star reviews2 and category-leading performance across Target, Amazon, TikTok Shop, and OPositiv.com, URO by O Positiv is building an omnichannel ecosystem rooted in accessibility, education, and measurable results. Through its State of the Vagina Report, URO by O Positiv shines a light on the real experiences women face and works to normalize typically taboo conversations around intimate care. The brand further supports health empowerment through its partnership with the American Cancer Society, where it has served as the leading mission-impact sponsor of the Santa Monica 5K walk since 2024. Follow URO by O Positiv on Instagram and TikTok at @opositiv.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Footnotes

Byzzer Total FMCG Retail Sales 12 weeks ending 9/27/25 + Jungle Scout Amazon Sales for "Vaginal Probiotics" products last 30 days ending 11/10/25 Aggregated review count across opositiv.com, Shop App, AMZ, TikTok Shop, all products, as of 1/7/26 *Byzzer Total FMCG retail sales 12 weeks ending 9/27/25, Junglescout Amazon sales for menopause gummy supplements, 30 days ending 11/10/25 IQVIA, using the ProVoice Survey fielded to physicians from June 1, 2025 through May 31, 2026 Dinh QQ, Sinclair R. Female pattern hair loss: current treatment concepts. Clin Interv Aging. 2007;2(2):189-199

SOURCE O Positiv Health