O Positiv Health Introduces New Gummy Format Of #1 Best-Selling URO Vaginal Probiotic

Bringing its #1 best-selling vaginal probiotic to a convenient new format, the gummy features a delicious pink pineapple flavor to support women's vaginal health, microbiome, and overall wellness.

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- O Positiv Health, the leading brand in women's vaginal and hormonal health, today announced the launch of its URO Vaginal Probiotic Gummy. Leveraging the brand's signature, science-backed expertise in the supplement space, this new offering brings its #1 best-selling URO Vaginal Probiotic1 capsule into a convenient, gummy format. The launch meets the growing consumer demand for trusted, delicious, and accessible wellness solutions that fit seamlessly into daily routines without the hassle of traditional capsules.

O Positiv URO Vaginal Probiotic Gummy

Specifically formulated to support women's vaginal health, microbiome, and digestion, the hormone-free, OB/GYN-formulated gummy delivers its targeted benefits in a delicious pink pineapple flavor. With just 3 grams of sugar per serving (2 gummies), URO Vaginal Probiotic Gummy gives consumers a trusted, flavorful approach to women's health and nutrition.

"Not all vaginal probiotic formulas are created equal. URO Vaginal Probiotic Gummies combine a clinically-studied probiotic strain with vitamin D and sea buckthorn—ingredients specifically chosen to support vaginal health, gut health, and women's nutrition in one daily, hormone-free gummy," said Dr. Roxanne Pero, OBGYN, MD, from O Positiv's Medical Board of Directors.

Key ingredients in URO Vaginal Probiotic Gummy include:

Clinically Studied Probiotics - A clinically studied probiotic strain and dose to support vaginal microbiome health.*

- A clinically studied probiotic strain and dose to support vaginal microbiome health.* Vitamin D - A key nutrient for women's health and vaginal health support.*

- A key nutrient for women's health and vaginal health support.* Vitamin C - Supports overall nutrition.*

- Supports overall nutrition.* Sea Buckthorn - An ingredient associated with vaginal health.*

URO Vaginal Probiotic Gummy offers a convenient, enjoyable form that can easily be incorporated into any existing wellness regimen. The gummies are third-party tested, contain no artificial flavors or dyes, and can be taken alongside other O Positiv products.

"Consistency is everything when it comes to wellness, but traditional capsules aren't for everyone," said Brianna Bitton, co-founder of O Positiv Health. "The launch of URO Vaginal Probiotic Gummy brings the trusted support of our best-selling vaginal probiotic into a format women actually look forward to taking, combining our science-backed ingredients with the convenience of a daily gummy."

URO Vaginal Probiotic Gummy is available now exclusively direct-to-consumer on opositiv.com for $33.99. For more information, visit www.opositiv.com.

About O Positiv Health

O Positiv Health is a women's health brand focused on delivering science-backed, stigma-free solutions for women's health, including PMS, menopause, vaginal, digestive, and hormonal concerns—while helping break down long-standing taboos in women's health. With more than 200k five-star reviews2 and category-leading performance across Target, Amazon, TikTok Shop, and OPositiv.com, O Positiv has become one of the fastest-scaling brands in women's health. The portfolio includes URO Vaginal Probiotic, the #1 best-selling vaginal probiotic1 designed to combat vaginal odor* and a top-performing intimate care SKU nationwide, alongside FLO PMS and MENO Menopause Gummies, the #1 best-selling menopause relief gummy supplement [nationwide]*3. Follow O Positiv on Instagram and TikTok at @opositiv.

O Positiv is building an omnichannel ecosystem rooted in accessibility, education, and measurable results. Through its State of the Vagina Report, O Positiv shines a light on the real experiences women face and works to normalize typically taboo conversations around intimate health. The brand further supports women's wellbeing through its partnership with the American Cancer Society, where it serves as the leading mission-impact sponsor of the Santa Monica 5K walk. Follow O Positiv on Instagram and TikTok at @opositiv.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Footnotes

Byzzer Total FMCG Retail Sales 12 weeks ending 9/27/25 + Jungle Scout Amazon Sales for "Vaginal Probiotics" products last 30 days ending 11/10/25 Aggregated review count across opositiv.com, Shop App, AMZ, TikTok Shop, all products, as of 1/7/26 *Byzzer Total FMCG retail sales 12 weeks ending 9/27/25, Junglescout Amazon sales for menopause gummy supplements, 30 days ending 11/10/25

SOURCE O Positiv Health