O Positiv Expands at CVS With Best-Selling Vaginal Moisture Support Capsules and Suppositories, and Ovarian Support Capsules

The new items join O Positiv's suite in the Feminine Care aisle, including the #1 best-selling vaginal probiotic in the country, which is now available in over 6,000 CVS stores nationwide

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- O Positiv Health, the brand behind the #1 vaginal probiotic in the U.S.4, today announces that it is expanding its CVS presence with three new additions to its best-selling lineup: URO Vaginal Moisture + Mood Capsules, URO Vaginal Moisture Suppository, and FLO Ovarian Support Capsules. The new products join the brand's existing CVS offerings - URO Vaginal Probiotic and URO Urinary Tract Capsules - in the Feminine Care aisle, with select items now available in over 6,000 stores nationwide, marking O Positiv's largest retail footprint to date.

"CVS has been a critical partner in our growth story, and this expansion is a reflection of a shared belief that women deserve real solutions in the feminine care aisle," said Bobby Bitton, Co-Founder of O Positiv. "We're incredibly grateful for their continued commitment to our brand and thrilled that even more women shopping at CVS will now have access to more of the products they want and need."

As the brand that pioneered the first-ever PMS gummy and helped define the women's health category, O Positiv is bringing three of its most sought-after products to CVS for the first time, including:

URO Vaginal Moisture & Mood: A hormone-free daily capsule formulated with KSM-66® Ashwagandha, Ginkgo Biloba, and GABA to support vaginal moisture, healthy circulation, and mood for a more satisfying sex life.*

URO Vaginal Moisture Suppository: A vaginal suppository that delivers hyaluronic acid directly to vaginal tissue to restore moisture and for daily comfort, designed for women experiencing a loss of moisture at any life stage.*

FLO Ovarian Support: A daily capsule formulated with Myo-Inositol, D-Chiro-Inositol, and DIM to support healthy ovulation, cycle regularity, hormone balance, and hormonal weight management.*

O Positiv products are now available in the Feminine Care aisle at over 6,000 CVS stores nationwide and on CVS.com.

About O Positiv Health

O Positiv Health is a women's health brand focused on delivering science-backed, stigma-free solutions for women's health, including PMS, menopause, vaginal, digestive, and hormonal concerns—while helping break down long-standing taboos in women's health. With more than 200k five-star reviews2 and category-leading performance across Target, Amazon, TikTok Shop, and OPositiv.com, O Positiv has become one of the fastest-scaling brands in women's health. The portfolio includes URO Vaginal Probiotic, the #1 best-selling vaginal probiotic1 designed to combat vaginal odor* and a top-performing intimate care SKU nationwide, alongside FLO PMS and MENO Menopause Gummies, the #1 best-selling menopause relief gummy supplement [nationwide]*3. Follow O Positiv on Instagram and TikTok at @opositiv.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Footnotes

Byzzer Total FMCG Retail Sales 12 weeks ending 9/27/25 + Jungle Scout Amazon Sales for "Vaginal Probiotics" products last 30 days ending 11/10/25 Aggregated review count across opositiv.com, Shop App, AMZ, TikTok Shop, all products, as of 1/7/26 *Byzzer Total FMCG retail sales 12 weeks ending 9/27/25, Junglescout Amazon sales for menopause gummy supplements, 30 days ending 11/10/25 *Byzzer Total FMCG Dollar Sales 26 weeks ending 03/07/26 + Jungle Scout Amazon Sales for "Vaginal Probiotics" products last 30 days ending 03/17/26

SOURCE O Positiv Health