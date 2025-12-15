O-RAN ALLIANCE Summit at MWC Barcelona 2026: Capturing AI-Enabled Open RAN Opportunities Today and in Tomorrow's Open 6G

Operators' strategies on O-RAN introduction and experiences with implementing in live networks

Views on AI-powered network automation, autonomous RAN, and the future of service delivery

Path to align on 6G to be intelligent and open by design from day one

BONN, Germany, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The O-RAN ALLIANCE is pleased to announce the return of its annual O-RAN ALLIANCE Summit. The event focus will be on Capturing open, AI-enabled RAN opportunities today and in tomorrow's open 6G.

Join us in person on Tuesday 3 March 2026, 9:30-12:30 CET in MWC Barcelona Hall 8, Theatre 3, or follow via our free online broadcast.

Join us to explore how operators are adopting O-RAN and advancing network intelligence, leveraging openness and AI

The event program will bring together more than 15 executives, innovators, researchers, and standardisation leaders representing operator and vendor community: 1Finity, AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, Nokia, NTT DOCOMO, NVIDIA, Qualcomm Technologies, Rakuten Mobile, Samsung Electronics, Vodafone and Wind River. The summit will be moderated by Gabriel Brown, Senior Principal Analyst, Mobile Networks at Omdia GTM Telecom Insights and Advisory.

"O-RAN ALLIANCE is turning the promise of an open and intelligent RAN into reality," said Thomas Lips, Chair of the Board of O-RAN ALLIANCE and SVP RAN Disaggregation & Enablement, Deutsche Telekom. "Join us at the O-RAN ALLIANCE Summit to explore how operators are adopting O-RAN, advancing network intelligence, and leveraging openness and AI to shape the next era of network evolution."

Discover full agenda, speaker lineup and registration details on our website at www.o-ran.org/summit-mwc26.

About O-RAN ALLIANCE

The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a world-wide community of mobile operators, vendors, and research & academic institutions operating in the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry. As the RAN is an essential part of any mobile network, the O-RAN ALLIANCE's mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks. The new O-RAN specifications enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation to improve user experience. O-RAN based mobile networks at the same time improve the efficiency of RAN deployments as well as operations by mobile operators. To achieve this, the O-RAN ALLIANCE publishes new RAN specifications, releases open software for the RAN, and supports its members in integration and testing of their implementations.

For more information, please visit www.o-ran.org.

