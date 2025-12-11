O-RAN Global PlugFest Fall 2025 Showcased Continued Evolution of Advanced Use Cases and Scenarios Featuring AI in the RAN

O-RAN ALLIANCE PlugFests offer collaborative environment to accelerate the development of open and intelligent RAN-based solutions

The O-RAN Global PlugFest Fall 2025 showcased advances in automation, network optimization, energy efficiency, and security – many featuring AI in the RAN

The Fall 2025 PlugFest was co-hosted by 25 operators, OTICs and institutions in 19 labs worldwide – with a total of 64 companies and institutions participating

BONN, Germany, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The O-RAN ALLIANCE (O-RAN) today announced successful completion of the O-RAN Global PlugFest Fall 2025.

O-RAN PlugFests are designed to accelerate the development of O-RAN based products and solutions by offering structured testing and integration opportunities in a neutral and collaborative environment.

Our PlugFests provide incentives to companies and institutions in the RAN industry to mature innovative O-RAN solutions

Building on the momentum of previous PlugFests, the Fall 2025 event showcased continued evolution of open, intelligent, virtualized and interoperable Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions - with advances in automation, end-to-end integration of multi-vendor solutions, network optimization, energy efficiency, security, and more.

The Fall 2025 PlugFest showcased O-RAN performance in advanced scenarios like autonomous network operation agent, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) and O-RAN deployment for high-speed trains. Proofs of concept were conducted on compact GenAI models for O-RAN testing. Several scenarios were tested in live networks, and some are already being adopted in commercial operation.

O-RAN Global PlugFest Fall 2025 was hosted by 25 operators, Open Testing and Integration Centres (OTICs) and independent institutions in 19 labs worldwide. It was conducted from August to November 2025 with a total of 64 companies that took part, some of which involved in multiple venues.

"Our regular PlugFests provide incentives to diverse companies and institutions in the RAN industry to mature innovative O-RAN based solutions," said Chih-Lin I, Co-chair of O-RAN ALLIANCE's Technical Steering Committee and China Mobile Chief Scientist, Wireless Technologies, China Mobile Research Institute. "We are pleased to see demonstrations of readiness of many multi-vendor O-RAN deployments, and also advanced use cases and scenarios featuring AI in the RAN. A big thank you to all hosts, labs and participants for their great efforts and achievements."

Participants in O-RAN ALLIANCE Global PlugFest Fall 2025

O-RAN ALLIANCE appreciates high interest from the community in testing and integration at the O-RAN Global PlugFest Fall 2025 and would like to recognize hosts, labs and participants, including:

1Finity, Accuver, Airhop Communications, AmpliTech Group, ANDREW – an Amphenol Company, AT&T, Calnex Solutions, DeepSig, Dell Technologies, Deutsche Telekom, Digital Catapult, EANTC, Eridan Communications, ETRI, EURECOM, G Reigns, Gigalane, HCL Technologies, HFR, HPE, i14y Lab, Intel, Iowa State University (ARA), IS-Wireless, Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), KDDI, Keysight Technologies, Korea Telecom, Kumoh National Institute of Technology, LG Electronics, LG Uplus, LIONS Technology, LITE-ON Technology, NEC, Nokia, North Carolina State University (AERPAW), Northeastern University, NTT DOCOMO, Orange, Pegatron, Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), Rakuten Mobile, Rakuten Symphony, Red Hat, Rohde & Schwarz, Rutgers University (COSMOS/WINLAB), Samji Electronics, Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), SK Telecom, SoftBank, Software Radio Systems, SOLiD, Super Micro, TIM, TTA, University of New Hampshire Interoperability Labs (UNH-IOL), University of Utah (POWDER), Verizon, VIAVI Solutions, Vodafone, VVDN Technologies, Wave Electronics, Wind River, YRP R&D Promotion Committee.

About O-RAN ALLIANCE

The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a world-wide community of mobile operators, vendors, and research & academic institutions operating in the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry. As the RAN is an essential part of any mobile network, the O-RAN ALLIANCE's mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks. The new O-RAN specifications enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation to improve user experience. O-RAN based mobile networks at the same time improve the efficiency of RAN deployments as well as operations by mobile operators. To achieve this, the O-RAN ALLIANCE publishes new RAN specifications, releases open software for the RAN, and supports its members in integration and testing of their implementations.

For more information, please visit www.o-ran.org.

