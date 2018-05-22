O, The Oprah Magazine Editors Join New York Times Bestselling Author, Psychologist and Sound Therapist on Holland America Line's Aug. 11 Adventure of Your Life Cruise to Alaska

Special programming during the roundtrip Seattle, Washington, cruise will enable guests to gain insight and knowledge from this team of visionaries and learn from their expertise. Joining the cruise from O, The Oprah Magazine will be: Executive Editor Amy Maclin, Books Editor Leigh Haber, Food and Wellness Editor Cathryne Keller, Health Editor Corrie Pikul and Beauty Director Brian Underwood.

"This is the largest group of the magazine's editors and authorities that we've brought together on one cruise, and it will be a memorable experience for our guests to connect with these incredible experts," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "Cruising broadens your horizons and our Adventure of Your Life Cruises brings an even greater level of connection and inspiration for discovering change within yourself."

Activities and Events on the Adventure of Your Life Cruise to Alaska include:

During O's Reading Room, Haber will lead a discussion of Lippman's latest novel, "Sunburn."

Auster will take guests on a path of meaningful meditation at Just Breathe.

O, The Oprah Magazine editors will go behind the scenes at The Making of O , present beauty advice at O, Beautiful! and offer guidance on wellness at Let's Eat!

Meet the Adventure of Your Life Cruise O, The Oprah Magazine editors and thought-leaders:

Executive Editor Amy Maclin — Onboard Host of The Making of O

As Executive Editor of O, The Oprah Magazine, Maclin helps generate story ideas, edits features and writes about everything from juice cleanses to Dolly Parton. Her essay "No Place Like Home" about a sentimental journey back to her now-booming native Nashville won a 2017 Clarion Award for Best Magazine Feature Article. Maclin was previously Deputy Editor at Real Simple, Executive Editor at Martha Stewart's Whole Living, and held editorial positions at Disney, New York Times, Elle and Allure.

Books Editor Leigh Haber — Onboard Host of O's Reading Room

For the past five years, Haber has been Books Editor for O, The Oprah Magazine, and a coordinator of Oprah's Book Club. She began her career in book publishing as a news aide for the Washington Post's Book World. For years she was a Publicity Director for various publishing houses, and thereafter held senior editorial positions at Scribner, Hyperion and Rodale. During her career she has worked with numerous authors, among them Alice Walker, Gloria Naylor, Steve Martin, Al Gore, Terry Gross, Lou Reed and others.

Food Editor Cathryne Keller — Onboard Host of Let's Eat!

As the Food and Wellness Editor at O, The Oprah Magazine, Keller writes and edits stories centered on eating and feeling well — from recipes that nourish the body and the mind, to habits that feed the soul. She's covered food and health for the past eight years and loves encouraging women to view meals and movement as pleasures, not punishments.

Health Editor Corrie Pikul — Onboard Host of Let's Eat!

At O, The Oprah Magazine Pikul oversees topics like eating healthier, living longer, sleeping better, feeling happier and moving more. A journalist and editor since 2004, she has focused almost exclusively on health for the past seven years. Pikul has a knack for translating science and data into useful advice, and she loves being the go-to health and science geek for friends, family and strangers who have a health question.

Beauty Director Brian Underwood — Onboard Host of O, Beautiful!

Underwood is the Beauty Director for O, The Oprah Magazine and winner of the 2016 Fragrance Foundation Award for Editorial Excellence in Fragrance Coverage (the first non-fashion title awarded that honor in more than 30 years!). With more than 13 years of experience covering beauty and style for national publications, Underwood brings a special focus on uncovering science and evidence-based solutions.

Laura Lippman — O's Reading Room Featured Author

Lippman is a New York Times bestselling author who has been named one of the essential crime writers of the past 100 years. She has written more than 20 books that have been translated into more than 20 languages. Her work has received numerous awards, including crime fiction's gold standard, the Edgar. Her books include "Sunburn," a runaway sensation when it was published in early 2018; "Every Secret Thing," adapted for film by Frances MacDormand and Nicole Holofcener; and the 12-book Tess Monaghan series. In fall 2018, Lippman will publish her first children's book, "Liza Jane and the Dragon."

Dr. Shefali Tsabary, Psychologist, Best-Selling Author and International Speaker

Dr. Shefali is a clinical psychologist with a Ph.D. from Columbia University. Born in India, she integrates Eastern mindfulness and Western psychology in her work with families. Her mission is to help set our children free, and she believes that the only way to do that is if we, as parents, shift the parenting paradigm and revolutionize it. She is the author of three books: "The Conscious Parent," "Out of Control" and her latest tour de force, "The Awakened Family: A Revolution in Parenting."

Sara Auster, Sound Therapist/Meditation Teacher — Onboard Host of Just Breathe

As a sound therapist, meditation teacher and artist, Auster has been a driving force in bringing sound baths to contemporary culture. After a broken back left her temporarily paralyzed, she created this uniquely approachable method based on a lifetime of experience in music and art, and over a decade of study in psychoacoustics, yoga and meditation. Through sound baths and sound meditation, Auster facilitates mindful and immersive experiences that give participants access to improved focus, expansive creativity and deep human connection through listening.

Fares on the Aug. 11 Adventure of Your Life Cruise to Alaska start at $1,219 per person, double occupancy. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.

Holland America Line and O, The Oprah Magazine Partnership

Holland America Line and O, The Oprah Magazine's exclusive partnership unites the soul-stirring power of travel with O's deep commitment to connection and personal growth. To further enhance the programming, more than 300 Holland America Line cruises sailing in North America this year offer a variety of engaging activities developed with the magazine's editors including meditation, exercise, healthy eating and more. O's Reading Room is available on all ships and itineraries.

One remaining Adventure of Your Life Cruise with Holland America Line and O, The Oprah Magazine will feature members of the magazine's editorial team, along with visionaries to be announced. The cruise aboard Nieuw Amsterdam departs Oct. 28, 2018, on a roundtrip seven-day Caribbean sailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line's fleet of 14 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 113-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations, Cuba cruises and exotic Australia/New Zealand and Asia voyages; four annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada and New England, Bermuda, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Koningsdam in 2016 and has a second Pinnacle-class ship, Nieuw Statendam, to be delivered in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship, due for delivery in 2021, recently was announced.

The company is undergoing $300 million in brand enhancements to secure its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide, the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests can expand their knowledge through an exclusive partnership with O, The Oprah Magazine; during an America's Test Kitchen show; at Explorations Café presented by The New York Times; and by taking a Digital Workshop powered by Windows. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, Billboard Onboard and B.B. King's Blues Club. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for our guests.

