o15 Capital Partners Announces Approval of First SBIC License and Recent Additions to the Team

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- o15 Capital Partners ("o15"), today announced its approval by the Small Business Administration (SBA) for the firm's first Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) license. The license will provide the firm with access to investment of up to $175 million in government leverage for its inaugural Emerging America Credit Opportunities ("EACO") Fund I. Since 1958, the mission of the SBIC program has been to stimulate and supplement the flow of private equity capital and long-term debt financing that American small businesses need to operate, expand, and modernize their businesses.

The Fund has also secured initial commitments from a diverse group of institutional investors and set a hard cap of $400 million in total capital commitments. "We appreciate the strong support from our broad group of institutional investors and are grateful for the confidence they have in our team," said co-founder and Managing Partner Colin Meadows. "The response we're seeing in the market reinforces our belief that the overlooked market segment including underrepresented companies can yield strong investment returns," added co-founder and Managing Partner Kenneth Saffold.



In addition to receiving its SBIC license, o15 has also made several key hires to the firm's operation and investment teams including CFO Vil Knudsen, Principal Javier Davila, and Vice President Seth Boyles. Knudsen brings over 20 years of financial and operational expertise including direct experience with the SBIC. Both Davila and Boyles are tenured credit investors and will be responsible for transaction origination, underwriting, and portfolio management.

About o15 Capital Partners

Founded in 2022, o15 is an Atlanta based lower middle market private credit firm. The firm provides private debt and equity capital to high performing lower middle market businesses led by and serving underrepresented entrepreneurs and communities in the Healthcare, Business Services, and Education industries. o15's focus is to provide market rate returns to investors while investing in underrepresented businesses and entrepreneurs. "We couldn't be more excited about the progress we've made and the opportunity ahead of us," said co-founder and Managing Partner Brian Morris.

To learn more about o15 Capital Partners please visit o15.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations:

Colin Meadows

[email protected]

New Business and Media Inquiries:

Kenneth Saffold

[email protected]

SOURCE o15 Capital Partners