o15 Capital Partners Provides $15 Million Mezzanine Investment to Pediatric Dental Services Company

ATLANTA, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- o15 Capital Partners ("o15"), through its o15 Emerging America Credit Opportunities ("EACO") fund and its affiliates, is pleased to announce a new $15 million mezzanine debt investment in Lone Peak Dental Group ("Lone Peak" or the "Company"), a pediatric specialty dental services organization ("DSO") primarily serving Medicaid-eligible children and underserved communities across the United States.

Founded in 2017, Lone Peak provides a comprehensive range of pediatric dental, orthodontic, and specialty dental services through a network of 73 affiliated offices across 14 states. The Company serves a predominantly Medicaid-eligible patient population and maintains a strong presence in low-to-moderate income communities, aligning closely with o15's impact-oriented investment strategy.

o15's investment supports Lone Peak's continued operational growth initiatives and provides additional capital flexibility to execute on its actionable acquisition pipeline and strategic expansion efforts. The transaction follows o15's original investment in the Company in October 2024 and reflects continued confidence in Lone Peak's management team, operating performance, and long-term market opportunity.

"Lone Peak continues to demonstrate strong operational execution while expanding access to high-quality pediatric dental care for underserved families across the country," said Kenneth Saffold, Co-CEO and Managing Partner at o15. "This mezzanine investment serves as incremental capital to the Company to support the next phase of expansion, including strategic acquisitions and continued investment in specialty dental offerings."

"We are excited to deepen our partnership with management and the sponsor as the business scales and continues combining strong healthcare outcomes with meaningful community impact," said Javier Davila, Principal at o15. "Lone Peak's ability to expand access to pediatric specialty dental care while maintaining strong provider retention and operational consistency makes the platform highly differentiated within the DSO market landscape."

About o15 Capital Partners

Based in Atlanta, o15 Capital Partners is an alternatives investment firm that provides growth capital to undercapitalized lower middle market businesses and communities in the Healthcare, Education and Business Services industries.

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SOURCE o15 Capital Partners