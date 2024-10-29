o15 Capital Partners Provides Financing for Pediatric Dental Services Company

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- o15 Capital Partners ("o15"), through its o15 Emerging America Credit Opportunities ("EACO") fund, is pleased to announce it has provided incremental debt financing and an equity co-investment totaling $25 million to a dental services organization ("DSO") primarily serving pediatric Medicaid patients (the "Company") to provide runway for future growth.

The Company was founded in 2017, and is backed by a financial sponsor who has significant Healthcare Services industry experience with a strong historical track record across the physician services sector, plus an impact-focused investment thesis. The DSO is affiliated with 75 pediatric dental offices across 15 states, and provides management services to 170 dentists, orthodontists and oral surgeons. The Company is diverse led with several clinics in low-to-moderate income census tract and serves an underserved diverse patient base. "The leaders of the Company have outlined a compelling growth strategy across a specialized market including a large, diverse, and underserved patient base aligning well with our impact themes," said Kenneth Saffold, Managing Partner at o15.

o15's investment will provide the necessary funding availability to accelerate the Company's growth and achieve its strategic objectives. "We feel extremely confident in supporting the Company's next phase of growth as the team pursues opportunities to further expand its geographical footprint, and we hope to further support the Company with additional capital for future growth" said Brian Morris, Chief Investment Officer at o15. "We are excited to provide capital in a collective effort to further diversify the Company's existing service offerings and support their history of providing excellent care to its diverse patient base across their respective local communities," said Javier Davila, Principal at o15.

About o15 Capital Partners

Based in Atlanta, o15 Capital Partners is a mission-driven provider of private growth capital to lower middle market companies led by and serving underrepresented entrepreneurs and communities in the Healthcare, Business Services, and Education industries.

