o15 Capital Partners Provides Financing for Physician Services Company

ATLANTA, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- o15 Capital Partners ("o15"), through its Emerging Americas Credit Opportunities I ("EACO I") fund, is pleased to announce it has provided financing to a sponsor-backed multi-location specialty physician services platform (the "Company"). EACO I provided debt financing to provide runway for future growth.

The Company was formed in 2022, and its financial sponsor owner has significant Healthcare Services industry experience with a strong historical track record across the sector. The Company has clinics in low-to-moderate income track census, a diverse workforce, and serves a patient base that consists primarily of females and minorities. "The team at the Company has outlined a compelling growth strategy across a specialized market including a large diverse patient base aligning well with our Impact themes," said Kenneth Saffold, Managing Partner at o15.

o15 structured a credit facility that will provide the necessary funding availability to accelerate the Company's growth and achieve its strategic objectives. "We look forward to supporting the Company's next phase of growth as the team pursues opportunities to expand its geographical footprint," said Brian Morris, Chief Investment Officer at o15. "We are excited to provide capital in a collective effort to grow the business, aid the Company's workforce, and support their history of providing excellent care to its diverse patient base across their local communities," said Javier Davila, Principal at o15.

About o15 Capital Partners

Based in Atlanta, o15 Capital Partners is a mission-driven provider of private growth capital to lower middle market companies led by and serving underrepresented entrepreneurs and communities in the Healthcare, Business Services, and Education industries.

