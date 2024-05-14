o15 Capital Partners Supports Centre Lane Partners' Investment in Echo360

ATLANTA, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- o15 Capital Partners ("o15"), through its Emerging Americas Credit Opportunities I ("EACO I") fund, is pleased to announce its investment in Echo360 Inc. (the "Company"), a SaaS-based classroom and workplace engagement platform that provides digital interactive learning, content creation, training, and engagement solutions to higher education and corporate clients.

o15 acted as co-agent to provide a $43 million facility to refinance existing debt and finance a transformative acquisition by the Company, which is owned by private investment firm Centre Lane Partners ("CLP").

The Company's acquisition will create a large SaaS platform of scale with a comprehensive product suite and well diversified, global customer base, which will allow it to further capitalize on market growth tailwinds in the education technology space. "The work that the Echo360 team is doing in Education and Employment is aligned very well with the impact strategy we've created for o15 and our investors," said Kenneth Saffold, Managing Partner at o15. "We are excited to partner with CLP and the Company to support their next phase of growth," said Seth Boyles, Vice President at o15.

