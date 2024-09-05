o15 Capital Partners Supports Line 5 Capital's Investment in Engineered Recycling Systems

ATLANTA, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- o15 Capital Partners ("o15"), through its Emerging Americas Credit Opportunities I ("EACO I") fund, is pleased to announce its investment in Engineered Recycling Systems ("ERS" or the "Company"). Based in Atlanta, GA, the Company specializes in designing, installing, and servicing custom equipment and systems focusing on scrap metal recycling as well as pneumatic scrap handling and dust collection systems for the paper and paper converting industries.

o15, as Administrative Agent and Sole Lender, supported Line 5 Capital's investment in the Company by providing debt financing and an equity co-investment. "ERS is located within a low to-moderate income "LMI" census tract, thereby fulfilling our desired impact criteria. We are proud to maintain our continued focus on o15's goals to invest in underrepresented communities," said Brian Morris, Managing Partner at o15.

Line 5 Capital and the ERS management team will continue the build out of a broader product offering, while further positioning the business to scale. "We are excited to partner with o15 to support the Company in its next phase of growth," said Ed Hine, Managing Partner at Line 5 Capital.

About o15 Capital Partners

Based in Atlanta, o15 Capital Partners is a mission-driven provider of private growth capital to lower middle market companies led by and serving underrepresented entrepreneurs and communities in the Healthcare, Business Services, and Education industries. To learn more about o15 Capital Partners or discuss a new investment opportunity, please visit o15.com, follow our LinkedIn page, or reach out to a member of our investment team.

New Business and Media Inquiries: [email protected]

About Line 5 Capital

Based in Nashville, Line 5 Capital is a small business investment firm that partners with owner-operated small businesses and elite veterans to preserve legacies, protect jobs and grow companies. To learn more about Line 5 Capital, please visit line5capital.com.

