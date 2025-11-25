o9 Solutions Files Trade Secret Misappropriation Complaint Against SAP and Former o9 Executives in U.S. District Court

o9 Solutions Is Committed to Protecting its Valuable Intellectual Property Against Illegal Theft and Copying

DALLAS, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- o9 Solutions, Inc. ("o9" or the "Company") announced today that it has filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas against SAP SE of Baden-Württemberg, Germany and SAP America, Inc. (NYSE: SAP; FWB: SAP; FWB: SAPA) ("SAP"). The complaint asserts that SAP utilizes stolen o9 trade secrets and confidential documents, including for its Integrated Business Planning supply chain management software and services, as well as its related commercialization and sales activities.

International corporate espionage and technology theft are major threats to American technology investments and innovation. o9 believes that SAP is intentionally misappropriating its trade secrets and sensitive business information, enabling SAP to compete unfairly by bypassing investment in innovation. o9 outlines in its complaint how SAP's behavior was assisted by at least three former o9 executives who were entrusted with access to o9's trade secrets but conspired with SAP while still working at o9. The lawsuit alleges that these executives downloaded tens of thousands of files before resigning from o9 to join SAP, where they now hold key roles in executing SAP's strategy to unfairly compete against o9 by using misappropriated o9 Solutions' technologies and business information.

Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO of o9, said: "o9 created its market-leading platform for AI-enabled enterprise planning and execution through extensive investments in research and development. We are proud of the innovations of the o9 Digital Brain platform powered by its Enterprise Knowledge Graph technology, and the value that it is driving in the marketplace. Blatant copying and misappropriation of proprietary intellectual property create an unfair playing field."

Mr. Gottemukkala continued: "o9 believes that the evidence of SAP's coordinated attack on o9 is clear and compelling. We will vigorously protect o9's valuable intellectual property and confidential business knowledge while continuing to develop industry-changing technologies that benefit our customers across many industries worldwide."

In its complaint, o9 alleges that in the period leading up to their resignations, through a series of serious misrepresentations, these three former o9 executives accessed and downloaded over 20,000 highly confidential files related to o9's technologies, including confidential architecture and technical design, marketing, sales, business roadmap, and other types of confidential and trade secret materials. The complaint alleges that contemporaneously with these acts, with the benefit of o9's confidential business knowledge, SAP began marketing and selling technologies and services that contained innovations invented, designed, developed, and deployed by o9.

o9 is seeking to stop SAP from possessing, accessing, and using o9's trade secrets and confidential files. o9 will also pursue monetary damages. The complaint can be accessed at https://o9solutions.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/2025-11-25-o9-Complaint.pdf.

o9 Solutions is represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

