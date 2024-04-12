OA500 Recognizes Sales Focus Inc. as One of the Best Business Outsourcing Firms in the World

Sales Focus Inc., a sales outsourcing leader, has been recognized as one of the world's best Business Outsourcing Firms in the 2024 OA500 Global Outsourcing Firm Index by Outsource Accelerator.

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Focus Inc. (SFI), a leading provider of outsourced sales solutions, was recognized as the 362nd best Business Outsourcing Firm in the world in the 2024 OA500 Global Outsourcing Firm Index by Outsource Accelerator.

Outsource Accelerator's comprehensive analysis involved evaluating 2,847 outsourcing firms from 83 countries to identify the top 500 outsourcing firms globally. The ranking encompasses a wide range of business models within the outsourcing market, including call centers, BPO, Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO), offshore staffing, virtual teams, freelancers, virtual assistants (VA), and more.

"We are delighted to be recognized as one of the top Business Outsourcing Firms in the world by Outsource Accelerator," said Sales Focus Inc. Sales and Marketing Director Zach Horwath. "This ranking reflects our unwavering commitment to providing high-quality, global outsourced sales solutions that drive success for our clients."

Sales Focus Inc. has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to outsource their sales operations. With a focus on delivering tailored solutions that align with clients' objectives, SFI has helped numerous businesses achieve their sales goals and drive revenue growth.

The 2024 OA500 Global Outsourcing Firm Index's full report and methodology is available at www.outsourceaccelerator.com/OA500.

Sales Focus Inc.

Sales Focus Inc. (SFI) pioneered the sales outsourcing industry in 1998. Put simply, Sales Focus hires, trains, and manages successful inside and outside sales teams for its clients. SFI utilizes its proven S.O.L.D.™ methodology to develop a sales plan and manage a sales team that excels in client acquisition and revenue growth. Sales Focus guarantees to launch a sales program of any size anywhere in the world in 45 days or less.

About Outsource Accelerator and the OA500

According to its website, "Outsource Accelerator offers the world's leading aggregator marketplace for outsourcing." Its goal is to connect thousands of businesses with outsourcing suppliers and the world's best talent to improve their quality and speed of delivery. The OA500 Global Outsourcing Firm (BPO) Index "provides the first comprehensive, objective analysis of all outsourcing firms globally and is a strong indicator of a firm's prominence."

