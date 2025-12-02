Sales Focus Inc. Raises Funds, Collects Food to Support Lowcountry Food Bank Through Thanksgiving Fundraiser

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Focus Inc. (SFI), the global leader in outsourced sales solutions, is proud to announce the success of its 2025 Thanksgiving Food Drive Fundraiser, benefiting the Lowcountry Food Bank. Through generous contributions from employees across the organization, SFI raised more than $700 and collected more than 40 pounds of food to help provide nutritious meals to individuals and families in need throughout coastal South Carolina.

Sales Focus Inc. raised $700.20 for Lowcountry Food Bank.

The Charleston office collected and donated 42 pounds of food, complementing the $350.10 raised company-wide. Sales Focus matched employee donations dollar-for-dollar, bringing the final contribution to $700.20.

"We are incredibly proud of our team for coming together to support the Lowcountry Food Bank during a time when many families need it most," said Taylor DiBoni, Sales Focus Inc. Human Resources Manager. "Community impact is a core part of who we are, and we're grateful to everyone who donated or helped spread the word."

All contributions were delivered directly to the Lowcountry Food Bank, an organization dedicated to fighting hunger by distributing healthy food to children, seniors, veterans, and families across coastal South Carolina.

SFI's commitment to service extends beyond the sales solutions it provides; the company is equally committed to supporting the communities where its employees live and work. This year's Thanksgiving initiative reflects Sales Focus's ongoing dedication to making a meaningful difference through corporate giving and employee-led charitable initiatives.

About Sales Focus Inc.

Sales Focus Inc. (SFI) pioneered the sales outsourcing industry in 1998. Put simply, Sales Focus recruits, trains, and manages successful inside and outside sales teams for its clients. SFI utilizes its proven S.O.L.D.™ Methodology to develop a sales plan and manage a sales team that excels in client acquisition and revenue growth. Sales Focus guarantees to launch a sales program of any size anywhere in the world in 45 days or less.

About Lowcountry Food Bank

The Lowcountry Food Bank serves the 10 coastal counties of South Carolina and distributed more than 45 million pounds of food in 2024. The Lowcountry Food Bank helps fight hunger by distributing food to nearly 240 partner agencies including on-site meal programs, homeless shelters, and emergency food pantries. The Lowcountry Food Bank advocates on behalf of those who experience food insecurity and helps empower people to make healthy and nutritious food choices.

