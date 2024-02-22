OAAA AND OOH UNITED LAUNCH INAUGURAL FUTURE LEADERS PROGRAM TO SUPPORT NEXT-GEN OOH LEADERS

Announcing the Call for Entries from the Next Generation of OOH Professionals, Aiming to Add Diversity and Depth to the Industry at the 2024 OOH Media Conference and Beyond

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Out of Home Advertising Association (OAAA), the premier trade group representing the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry, and OOH UNITED, the industry-wide diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiative, announced the new Future Leaders program aimed at future-proofing the OOH industry. Ten successful applicants will have the opportunity to embark on a sponsored trip to the 2024 OOH Media Conference from April 29 - May 1 in Carlsbad, California, and assume pivotal roles within OOH UNITED to support the development of the next generation of leaders.

"As we continue to look for ways to drive our industry forward, the Future Leaders program is a shining example of the type of initiatives we're championing to future-proof OOH," said Anna Bager, President & CEO of OAAA. "Created to foster fresh perspectives and more diversity in the industry, we want to look for more ways to empower OOH's next generation of talent – those who will play a pivotal role in fueling future growth, innovation, and creativity for our medium."

All delegates will engage in diverse sessions, activities, and networking events designed to broaden their understanding of the OOH industry while developing their professional skills. OOH UNITED Co-Chairs Marc Fenty, SVP Director of OOH at Horizon Media and Candice Simons, President + CEO of Brooklyn Outdoor, serving as co-hosts to facilitate an immersive experience. Moreover, beyond the conference, they will serve as ambassadors of OOH UNITED throughout the year, actively shaping and contributing to the group's activities and initiatives.

"Investing in the potential of underrepresented voices through our Future Leaders Program illuminates new paths to success and enriches the very fabric of our industry. By empowering young professionals with enhanced professional development, we nurture individual growth and also cultivate a more vibrant and inclusive out of home community, fostering connections that will guide us towards a brighter future together," said Marc Fenty, SVP Director of OOH of Horizon Media, and Candice Simons, President & CEO of Brooklyn Outdoor.

The inaugural Future Leaders program is now open for submissions. For more information on this unique chance to make a meaningful impact on the industry, visit: https://www.oohunited.org/ . The deadline to apply is March 15 at 11:59PM ET.

Application Requirements

Submissions are open to new or existing OAAA company members under 40 years of age who have not previously attended the OOH Media Conference and are willing to travel and participate in this year's event and actively contribute to OOH UNITED programming. Applicants must have at least five years of OOH experience in any industry sector, including but not limited to agencies, media owners, production partners, and technology companies. Those selected will be notified in late March.

About the OAAA 2024 Media Conference

More than 1,000 attendees are expected at OAAA's 2024 OOH Media Conference, a vital gathering point embodying the spirit of collective ambition and unity. The three-day event will feature dozens of speakers representing all aspects of the industry, including several tracks of curated programming, workshops, and networking sessions. This year's theme, "Our Moment," shifts focus from individual accomplishments to the power of community, collaboration, and shared experiences within the OOH industry. The theme underscores the importance of unity among advertisers, agencies, and media owners. It advocated for a collaborative approach to overcoming industry challenges and propelling a shared vision for the future of OOH advertising. Early bird rates end February 23, 2024. To learn more about the OOH Media Conference, visit https://oaaa.ooh2024.com/.

About OAAA

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association for the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA represents over 800 members, including leading media companies, advertisers, agencies, ad-tech providers, and suppliers. OOH media includes billboards, street furniture, transit, place-based media, and digital formats (DOOH) across every sector of the channel. OAAA is the unifying voice for the industry, the authoritative thought leader, and the passionate advocate for advancing OOH advertising in the United States. The legislative unit of OAAA advocates for the responsible growth of OOH with federal, state, and local governments. OAAA-member media companies donate over $500 million annually in public service advertising. Founded in 1891, OAAA is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in New York City. To learn more, visit oaaa.org.

About OOH UNITED

OOH UNITED is an industry-wide initiative led by OAAA that is committed to advancing a culture built on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and creates a welcoming space that raises up the future leaders of our industry for years to come. The organization will fuel an equitable out of home (OOH) industry through the shared responsibility of creating a culture that celebrates the strength that comes from differing perspectives. Our commitment to diversity ensures that the OOH community will mirror the rich tapestry of the diverse communities we engage with through our expansive medium.

Media Contact:

Christine Galetto

DiGennaro Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE OAAA